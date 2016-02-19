Modern Physical Methods in Biochemistry, Part B, Volume 11B

This volume completes the account of physical methods used in biochemistry that was covered in Volume 11A, which was published in 1985. It deals with fast reaction methods, high performance liquid chromatography of peptides and proteins, fluorescence spectroscopy, neutron and X-ray scattering techniques, and also Raman and resonance spectroscopy which have in recent years been used to an increasing extent in biochemistry. This addition to the invaluable series New Comprehensive Biochemistry will be of interest to all those working in the fields of biochemistry and biophysics.