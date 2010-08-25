Modern Neuromuscular Techniques
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
1 Soft tissue distress
2 Introduction to NMT
3 Myofascial trigger points and other reflex phenomena
4 The variety of reflex points
5 Diagnostic methods
6 Basic spinal NMT
7 Basic abdominal and pelvic NMT application
8 Associated techniques
9 NMT in clinical use
10 American neuromuscular therapy (Judith DeLany)
11 Progressive inhibition of neuromusculoskeletal structures (PINS) technique (Dennis J Dowling)
12 Thai massage and neuromuscular technique (Howard Evans)
Appendix: Nimmo, Chiropractic and myofascial pain (Jeffrey Cohen, Russell W Gibbons, Michael Schneider and Howard Vernon)
Description
Fully updated throughout, this popular book explains the history, rationale, and detailed descriptions of the class of soft tissue manipulation methods known collectively as NMT techniques. Complete with accompanying website - www.chaitowonline.com - which contains film sequences of the author demonstrating the techniques, this book will be ideal for bodyworkers and acupuncturists in Europe, the USA and beyond.
Key Features
- Facilitates the rapid and accurate identification of local soft-tissue dysfunction
- Explains the origin of soft tissue distress
- Provides diverse maps and explanations for the patterns of tender and trigger points seen daily in clinical practice
- Includes guidance on the use of NMT for the treatment of the symptoms of fibromyalgia and abdominal dysfunction
- Gives important guidance on the treatment of trigger points in treating lymphatic dysfunction
- Discusses the use of NMT in the management of pain and hyperventilation
- Explains the diagnostic and therapeutic value of tender reflex points related to viscero-somatic and somatic-visceral reflexes
- Describes both European and North American versions of NMT
- Provides a clear set of treatment options for all bodywork therapists and acupuncture practitioners
- Authored by a highly respected, internationally known teacher, practitioner and author, with contributions from three leading practitioners from the U.S. and Europe
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 25th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050954
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443069376
About the Authors
Leon Chaitow Author
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK