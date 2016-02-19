Modern Methods of Aquaculture in Japan - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444986658, 9780080934570

Modern Methods of Aquaculture in Japan, Volume 24

2nd Edition

Editors: H. Ikenoue T. Kafuku
eBook ISBN: 9780080934570
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444986658
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st August 1992
Table of Contents

PART I. INTRODUCTION 1. Environmental Conditions for Aquaculture in Japan. 2. Aquaculture and the Fisheries Industry in Japan. PART II. FRESHWATER AQUACULTURE 3. Chum Salmon (Oncorhynchus keta). 4. Rainbow Trout (Salmo gairdneri). 5. Indigenous Trout, Yamamc (Oncorhynchus masou ishikawae), Amago (rhodurus macrostomus) and Iwana (Salvelinus pluvius). 6. Eel (Anguilla japonica). 7. Ayu (Plecoglossus altivelis). 8. Common Carp (Cryprinus carpio). 9. Grass Carp (Ctenopharyngodon idella) and Silver Carp (Hypophthalmichthys molitrix). 10. Goldfish (Carassius auratus). 11. Tilapia (Sarotherodon niloticus). 12. Freshwater Pearl Mussel (Hyriopsis schlegelli).

  1. Terrapin (Trionyx sinensis). PART III. MARINE AQUACULTURE 14. Red Seabream (Pagrus major). 15. Yellowtail (Seriola quinqueradiata). 16. Flatfish (Paralichthys olivaceus). 17. Coho Salmon (Oncorhynchus Kisutch). 18. Kuruma Prawn (Penaues japonicus). 19. Scallop (Patinopecten yessoensis). 20. Oyster (Crassostrea gigas). 21. Pearl Oyster (Pinctada fucata). 22. Abalone (Haliotis (Nordotis) discus). 23. Sea Squirt (Halocynthia rorentzi). 24. Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas). 25. Nori, or Purple Laver (Porphyra yezoensis). 26. Wakame (Undaria pinnatifida). APPENDIX Appendix A Rotifer (Brachionus plicatilis) Culture Techniques. Appendix B Formula Food. Appendix C Development of Marine Ranching. Appendix D Biotechnology in Aquaculture. Index.

Description

Fish farming has increased in status equal to cattle farming as a source of food for mankind. In developing countries fish and shellfish provide inexpensive animal protein, while in developed countries aquaculture is expected to produce more fish and shellfish as a source of low-calorie protein for health conscious individuals. In such an era, knowledge of fish farming technologies of different countries, strongly influenced by cultural factors, is of valuable importance. The primary production techniques of fish farming in Japan described here have an emphasis on practical technology. This second edition reflects the changes in both quantity of production and technology in Japanese aquaculture. The statistics have been revised and the text rewritten to suit the current status of aquaculture in Japan; new aquaculture species have been included and discussions on marine ranching and biotechnology for aquaculture added.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080934570
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444986658

About the Editors

H. Ikenoue Editor

President, Fisheries and Aquaculture International Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan

T. Kafuku Editor

Chief Advisor, Fisheries and Aquaculture International Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan

