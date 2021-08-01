Modern Methods for Affordable Clinical Gait Analysis: Theories and Applications in Healthcare Systems is a handbook of techniques, tools and procedures for the study and improvement of human gait. It gives a concise description of clinical gait analysis, especially gait abnormality detection problems and therapeutic interventions using inexpensive devices. A brief demonstration on validation testing of these devices for its clinical applicability is also presented. Content coverage also includes step-by-step processing of the data acquired from these devices. Future perspectives of low-cost clinical gait assessment systems are explored.

This book bridges the gap between engineering and biomedical fields as it diagnoses and monitors neuro-musculoskeletal abnormalities using the latest technologies. The authors discuss how early detection technology allows us to take precautionary measures, in order to delay the degeneration process, through development of a clinical gait analysis tool. One unique feature of this book is that it pays significant attention to the challenges of conducting gait analysis in developing countries with limited resources. This reference will guide you through setting up a low-cost gait analysis lab. It explores the relationship between vision-based pathological gait detection, the design of tools for gait diagnosis and therapeutic interventions.