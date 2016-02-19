Modern Mathematics: Made Simple presents topics in modern mathematics, from elementary mathematical logic and switching circuits to multibase arithmetic and finite systems. Sets and relations, vectors and matrices, tesselations, and linear programming are also discussed.

Comprised of 12 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to sets and basic operations on sets, as well as solving problems with Venn diagrams. The discussion then turns to elementary mathematical logic, with emphasis on inductive and deductive reasoning; conjunctions and disjunctions; compound statements and conditional statements; and biconditional sentences. Subsequent chapters focus on switching circuits; multibase arithmetic; finite systems; relations, vectors, and matrices; tessellations; and linear programming. The book concludes with an analysis of motion geometry and rubber sheet geometry, paying particular attention to radial enlargement and composite reflections as well as topological equivalence, networks for maps, and incidence matrices.

This monograph is intended for students, parents, and teachers who are interested in modern mathematics.