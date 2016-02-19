Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 3 is an 11-chapter text that provides comprehensive insight into the properties, applications, progress, and potentialities of various types of materials. The opening chapters present a short introduction to the fundamental concepts of polymer chemistry and definitions, followed by an extensive discussion on polyesters, phenolic resins, epoxy resins, silicones, and fluorinated polymers. The succeeding chapters deals with the general concepts of lubrication, the types and characteristics of natural and synthetic oils, their tests and specifications, and also their service applications. The discussion then shifts to the fundamental properties and applications of soft, hard, and special magnetic ferrites. Other chapters provide first an overview of an important theory on ferroelectricity, and then survey the properties, applications, and preparation of ferroelectric materials. The final chapters consider the concept of the liquid state and the heat transfer through liquid metals, as well as their operational procedures and equipment for handling. These chapters also look into the properties and applications of these materials in heat transfer, chemical, and physical uses. Materials scientists, engineers, researchers, teachers, and students will find this book invaluable.