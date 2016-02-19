Modern Materials
1st Edition
Advances in Development and Applications
Description
Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 3 is an 11-chapter text that provides comprehensive insight into the properties, applications, progress, and potentialities of various types of materials. The opening chapters present a short introduction to the fundamental concepts of polymer chemistry and definitions, followed by an extensive discussion on polyesters, phenolic resins, epoxy resins, silicones, and fluorinated polymers. The succeeding chapters deals with the general concepts of lubrication, the types and characteristics of natural and synthetic oils, their tests and specifications, and also their service applications. The discussion then shifts to the fundamental properties and applications of soft, hard, and special magnetic ferrites. Other chapters provide first an overview of an important theory on ferroelectricity, and then survey the properties, applications, and preparation of ferroelectric materials. The final chapters consider the concept of the liquid state and the heat transfer through liquid metals, as well as their operational procedures and equipment for handling. These chapters also look into the properties and applications of these materials in heat transfer, chemical, and physical uses. Materials scientists, engineers, researchers, teachers, and students will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume II
High-Temperature Plastics
I. Polymer Chemistry
II. Some Fundamental Concepts and Definitions
III. Types of Polymerization
Reference
Section A Polyesters
I. Introduction
II. Resin Properties
III. Applications of Polyester Resins
IV. Linear Thermoplastic Polymers
V. Polyacrylates and Polyester Urethane
References
Section B Phenolic Resins
I. Introduction
II. Preparation
III. Properties
IV. Ultrahigh-Temperature Applications
V. Urea and Melamine Formaldehyde Resins
VI. Summary
References
Section C Epoxy Resins
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Epoxy Resins
III. Epoxy Resin Applications
References
Section D Silicones
I. Introduction
II. Silicone Fluids
III. Silicone Resins
References
Section E Fluorinated Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Preparation of Polytetrafluoroethylene
III. Properties of Polytetrafluoroethylene
IV. Safety Precautions
V. Other Fluorinated Polymers
VI. Summary
References
Section F Potential High-Temperature Polymers
Text
References
Lubricating Oils
I. Introduction
II. Lubricating Oil Types and Characteristics
III. Service Application of Lubricating Oils
References
Ferrites: Their Properties and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Soft Magnetic Ferrites
III. Properties of Hard Magnetic Ferrites
IV. Applications of Soft Magnetic Ferrites
V. Applications of Hard Magnetic Ferrites
VI. Special Ferrites
References
Ferroelectric Materials
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Ferroelectricity
III. Applications
IV. Materials Preparation
V. Conclusions
References
Liquid Metals—Their Properties, Handling, and Applications
I. Introduction
II. Properties
III. Heat Transfer
IV. Operational Procedures and Equipment
V. Liquid Metal Applications
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221601