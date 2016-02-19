Modern Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196572, 9781483221601

Modern Materials

1st Edition

Advances in Development and Applications

Editors: Henry H. Hausner
eBook ISBN: 9781483221601
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 492
Description

Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 3 is an 11-chapter text that provides comprehensive insight into the properties, applications, progress, and potentialities of various types of materials. The opening chapters present a short introduction to the fundamental concepts of polymer chemistry and definitions, followed by an extensive discussion on polyesters, phenolic resins, epoxy resins, silicones, and fluorinated polymers. The succeeding chapters deals with the general concepts of lubrication, the types and characteristics of natural and synthetic oils, their tests and specifications, and also their service applications. The discussion then shifts to the fundamental properties and applications of soft, hard, and special magnetic ferrites. Other chapters provide first an overview of an important theory on ferroelectricity, and then survey the properties, applications, and preparation of ferroelectric materials. The final chapters consider the concept of the liquid state and the heat transfer through liquid metals, as well as their operational procedures and equipment for handling. These chapters also look into the properties and applications of these materials in heat transfer, chemical, and physical uses. Materials scientists, engineers, researchers, teachers, and students will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume I

Contents of Volume II

High-Temperature Plastics

I. Polymer Chemistry

II. Some Fundamental Concepts and Definitions

III. Types of Polymerization

Reference

Section A Polyesters

I. Introduction

II. Resin Properties

III. Applications of Polyester Resins

IV. Linear Thermoplastic Polymers

V. Polyacrylates and Polyester Urethane

References

Section B Phenolic Resins

I. Introduction

II. Preparation

III. Properties

IV. Ultrahigh-Temperature Applications

V. Urea and Melamine Formaldehyde Resins

VI. Summary

References

Section C Epoxy Resins

I. Introduction

II. Properties of Epoxy Resins

III. Epoxy Resin Applications

References

Section D Silicones

I. Introduction

II. Silicone Fluids

III. Silicone Resins

References

Section E Fluorinated Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Preparation of Polytetrafluoroethylene

III. Properties of Polytetrafluoroethylene

IV. Safety Precautions

V. Other Fluorinated Polymers

VI. Summary

References

Section F Potential High-Temperature Polymers

Text

References

Lubricating Oils

I. Introduction

II. Lubricating Oil Types and Characteristics

III. Service Application of Lubricating Oils

References

Ferrites: Their Properties and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Properties of Soft Magnetic Ferrites

III. Properties of Hard Magnetic Ferrites

IV. Applications of Soft Magnetic Ferrites

V. Applications of Hard Magnetic Ferrites

VI. Special Ferrites

References

Ferroelectric Materials

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Ferroelectricity

III. Applications

IV. Materials Preparation

V. Conclusions

References

Liquid Metals—Their Properties, Handling, and Applications

I. Introduction

II. Properties

III. Heat Transfer

IV. Operational Procedures and Equipment

V. Liquid Metal Applications

References


Details

No. of pages:
492
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483221601

About the Editor

Henry H. Hausner

