Modern Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196541, 9781483221571

Modern Materials

1st Edition

Advances in Development and Applications

Editors: Bruce W. Gonser
eBook ISBN: 9781483221571
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 390
Description

Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 5 provides comprehensive insight into the properties, applications, progress, and potentialities of various materials. This book is composed of four chapters, and begins with the presentation of the properties and application areas of coated refractory metals. The second chapter describes the special properties and utilization areas of hydrogen-precipitated powders and roll-compacted strip made from these metals and some of their related alloys. This chapter emphasizes the production processes of these materials. The third chapter deals first with a few general aspects of luminescence and phosphor synthesis, followed by significant discussions on the main fields of application of phosphors. The fourth chapter surveys concrete as an important construction material and its wide-array of application. This book is of great value to materials scientists and technologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Coated Refractory Metals

I. Introduction

II. Application Areas for Coated Refractory Metals

III. Refractory Metal Alloys

IV. Materials for Coatings

V. Interactions between Coating Materials and Refractory Alloys

VI. Processes for Coating Refractory Alloys

VII. Evaluation of Coated Refractory Alloys

VIII. Properties of Coated Refractory Alloys

IX. Conclusions

References

Precipitated Metal Powders and Powder Rolling

I. Introduction

II. Metal Powders

III. Roll Compaction

IV. Wrought Products by Roll Compaction

V. Summary

References

Luminescence and Phosphors

I. General Aspects of Luminescence and Phosphors

II. Photoluminescent Phosphors

III. Cathodoluminescent Phosphors

IV. Electroluminescent Phosphors

V. X-Ray Phosphors

VI. Miscellaneous Applications of Phosphors

VII. Conclusion

References

Concrete, as a Modern Material

I. Introduction

II. Concrete-Making Materials

III. Proportioning of Concrete Mixtures

IV. Preparation and Placing of Concrete

V. Advances in Control of Concrete

VI. Properties of Concrete

VII. Concrete with Reinforcement

VIII. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
390
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483221571

