Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 5 provides comprehensive insight into the properties, applications, progress, and potentialities of various materials. This book is composed of four chapters, and begins with the presentation of the properties and application areas of coated refractory metals. The second chapter describes the special properties and utilization areas of hydrogen-precipitated powders and roll-compacted strip made from these metals and some of their related alloys. This chapter emphasizes the production processes of these materials. The third chapter deals first with a few general aspects of luminescence and phosphor synthesis, followed by significant discussions on the main fields of application of phosphors. The fourth chapter surveys concrete as an important construction material and its wide-array of application. This book is of great value to materials scientists and technologists.