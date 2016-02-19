Modern Materials
1st Edition
Advances in Development and Applications
Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 5 provides comprehensive insight into the properties, applications, progress, and potentialities of various materials. This book is composed of four chapters, and begins with the presentation of the properties and application areas of coated refractory metals. The second chapter describes the special properties and utilization areas of hydrogen-precipitated powders and roll-compacted strip made from these metals and some of their related alloys. This chapter emphasizes the production processes of these materials. The third chapter deals first with a few general aspects of luminescence and phosphor synthesis, followed by significant discussions on the main fields of application of phosphors. The fourth chapter surveys concrete as an important construction material and its wide-array of application. This book is of great value to materials scientists and technologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Coated Refractory Metals
I. Introduction
II. Application Areas for Coated Refractory Metals
III. Refractory Metal Alloys
IV. Materials for Coatings
V. Interactions between Coating Materials and Refractory Alloys
VI. Processes for Coating Refractory Alloys
VII. Evaluation of Coated Refractory Alloys
VIII. Properties of Coated Refractory Alloys
IX. Conclusions
References
Precipitated Metal Powders and Powder Rolling
I. Introduction
II. Metal Powders
III. Roll Compaction
IV. Wrought Products by Roll Compaction
V. Summary
References
Luminescence and Phosphors
I. General Aspects of Luminescence and Phosphors
II. Photoluminescent Phosphors
III. Cathodoluminescent Phosphors
IV. Electroluminescent Phosphors
V. X-Ray Phosphors
VI. Miscellaneous Applications of Phosphors
VII. Conclusion
References
Concrete, as a Modern Material
I. Introduction
II. Concrete-Making Materials
III. Proportioning of Concrete Mixtures
IV. Preparation and Placing of Concrete
V. Advances in Control of Concrete
VI. Properties of Concrete
VII. Concrete with Reinforcement
VIII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221571