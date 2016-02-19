Modern Materials
1st Edition
Advances in Development and Applications
Description
Modern Materials, Volume 7: Advances in Development and Applications covers diverse subjects in the broad field of materials. The book discusses the manufacturing methods, physical properties, variation of properties through manufacturing controls, applications, and product standards and trade associations of the particleboard. The text also describes the basic principles, properties, applications of acoustical materials, materials produced by electrical charges, and pyrolytic graphite. The basic principles, properties, and applications of materials for temperature measurement and thermal insulation systems are also considered. Materials scientists and engineers will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Particleboard
I. Introduction
II. Manufacturing Methods
III. Physical Properties
IV. Variation of Properties through Manufacturing Controls
V. Applications of Particleboard
VI. Product Standards and Trade Associations
VII. Future Outlook
Selected Bibliography
Acoustical Materials
I. Introduction
II. Acoustics
III. Absorptive Materials
IV. Sound Barriers
V. Isolation and Damping Materials
VI. Conclusions
References
Materials Produced by Electrical Discharges
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Generating Discharges
III. Applications
IV. Prospects for Future Developments
References
Pyrolytic Graphite
I. Introduction
II. Manufacturing of Pyrolytic Graphite
III. Structure
IV. Properties
V. Residual Stresses in Closed Shapes
VI. Inspection and Quality Control
VII. Applications
VIII. Other Forms of Pyrolytic Carbon and Graphite
References
Materials for Temperature Measurement
I. Introduction
II. Thermocouple Materials
III. Resistance Thermometer Elements
IV. Expansion Elements
V. Other Materials Related to Temperature Measurement
References
Thermal Insulation Systems
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles of System Design
III. Properties of Insulation Materials
IV. Component Materials of Insulation Systems
V. Examples of Premature Performance Problems in Thermal Insulation Systems
VI. Thermal Insulation Systems of the Future
VII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218625