Modern Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124622074, 9781483218625

Modern Materials

1st Edition

Advances in Development and Applications

Editors: Bruce W. Gonser
eBook ISBN: 9781483218625
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 368
Description

Modern Materials, Volume 7: Advances in Development and Applications covers diverse subjects in the broad field of materials. The book discusses the manufacturing methods, physical properties, variation of properties through manufacturing controls, applications, and product standards and trade associations of the particleboard. The text also describes the basic principles, properties, applications of acoustical materials, materials produced by electrical charges, and pyrolytic graphite. The basic principles, properties, and applications of materials for temperature measurement and thermal insulation systems are also considered. Materials scientists and engineers will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Particleboard

I. Introduction

II. Manufacturing Methods

III. Physical Properties

IV. Variation of Properties through Manufacturing Controls

V. Applications of Particleboard

VI. Product Standards and Trade Associations

VII. Future Outlook

Selected Bibliography

Acoustical Materials

I. Introduction

II. Acoustics

III. Absorptive Materials

IV. Sound Barriers

V. Isolation and Damping Materials

VI. Conclusions

References

Materials Produced by Electrical Discharges

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Generating Discharges

III. Applications

IV. Prospects for Future Developments

References

Pyrolytic Graphite

I. Introduction

II. Manufacturing of Pyrolytic Graphite

III. Structure

IV. Properties

V. Residual Stresses in Closed Shapes

VI. Inspection and Quality Control

VII. Applications

VIII. Other Forms of Pyrolytic Carbon and Graphite

References

Materials for Temperature Measurement

I. Introduction

II. Thermocouple Materials

III. Resistance Thermometer Elements

IV. Expansion Elements

V. Other Materials Related to Temperature Measurement

References

Thermal Insulation Systems

I. Introduction

II. Basic Principles of System Design

III. Properties of Insulation Materials

IV. Component Materials of Insulation Systems

V. Examples of Premature Performance Problems in Thermal Insulation Systems

VI. Thermal Insulation Systems of the Future

VII. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index


