Modern Materials
1st Edition
Advances in Development and Applications
Editors: Bruce W. Gonser
eBook ISBN: 9780323150507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 432
Description
Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 4 provides a comprehensive coverage of the developments, technical information, and utilization of new and improved materials.
This volume covers the presentation of the properties and applications of materials required in moving parts. Chapters are devoted to the discussion of graphite, solid lubricants, plain bearings, high-strength, extra high-strength, and ultrahigh-strength steels, and the effects of radiation on materials.
Materials engineers and engineers concerned with the building and design of mechanical equipments will find this book a valuable reference material.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume 1
Contents of Volume 2
Contents of Volume 3
Carbon and Graphite
I. Introduction
II. Physical Properties of Carbons and Graphites
III. Applications
IV. Recent Developments
V. Conclusion
References
Materials As Affected By Radiation
I. Introduction
II. Radiation Fundamentals
III. Interaction of Radiation with Materials
IV. Effects of Radiation on Materials
V. Radiation Hazards and Personnel Safety
VI. Conclusion
References
Materials for Plain Bearings
I. The Role of a Bearing Material
II. Properties Required in Bearing Materials
III. Selection Criteria
IV. Whitemetal Alloys
V. Copper-Base Alloys
VI. Aluminum-Base Alloys
VII. Other Materials for Lubricated Bearings
VIII. Comparative Assessment of Lubricated Materials
IX. Dry Bearings
X. Conclusion
References
Solid Lubricants
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Lubrication with Solid Lubricants
HI. Resin-Bonded Solid Lubricants
IV. Lubricating Plastics
V. High-Temperature Bonded Films
VI. Other Solid-Type Lubricants
VII. Wear and Other Evaluation Techniques
VIII. Environmental Effects
IX. Current and Future Applications in Industry
References
High-Strength Constructional Alloy Steels
I. Introduction
II. High-Strength Steels
III. Extra-High-Strength Steels
IV. Ultrahigh-Strength Steels
Selected Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
