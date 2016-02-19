Modern Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956378, 9780323150507

Modern Materials

1st Edition

Advances in Development and Applications

Editors: Bruce W. Gonser
eBook ISBN: 9780323150507
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 432
Description

Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 4 provides a comprehensive coverage of the developments, technical information, and utilization of new and improved materials.

This volume covers the presentation of the properties and applications of materials required in moving parts. Chapters are devoted to the discussion of graphite, solid lubricants, plain bearings, high-strength, extra high-strength, and ultrahigh-strength steels, and the effects of radiation on materials.

Materials engineers and engineers concerned with the building and design of mechanical equipments will find this book a valuable reference material.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Contents of Volume 2

Contents of Volume 3

Carbon and Graphite

I. Introduction

II. Physical Properties of Carbons and Graphites

III. Applications

IV. Recent Developments

V. Conclusion

References

Materials As Affected By Radiation

I. Introduction

II. Radiation Fundamentals

III. Interaction of Radiation with Materials

IV. Effects of Radiation on Materials

V. Radiation Hazards and Personnel Safety

VI. Conclusion

References

Materials for Plain Bearings

I. The Role of a Bearing Material

II. Properties Required in Bearing Materials

III. Selection Criteria

IV. Whitemetal Alloys

V. Copper-Base Alloys

VI. Aluminum-Base Alloys

VII. Other Materials for Lubricated Bearings

VIII. Comparative Assessment of Lubricated Materials

IX. Dry Bearings

X. Conclusion

References

Solid Lubricants

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Lubrication with Solid Lubricants

HI. Resin-Bonded Solid Lubricants

IV. Lubricating Plastics

V. High-Temperature Bonded Films

VI. Other Solid-Type Lubricants

VII. Wear and Other Evaluation Techniques

VIII. Environmental Effects

IX. Current and Future Applications in Industry

References

High-Strength Constructional Alloy Steels

I. Introduction

II. High-Strength Steels

III. Extra-High-Strength Steels

IV. Ultrahigh-Strength Steels

Selected Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150507

About the Editor

Bruce W. Gonser

