Modern Materials: Advances in Development and Applications, Volume 4 provides a comprehensive coverage of the developments, technical information, and utilization of new and improved materials.

This volume covers the presentation of the properties and applications of materials required in moving parts. Chapters are devoted to the discussion of graphite, solid lubricants, plain bearings, high-strength, extra high-strength, and ultrahigh-strength steels, and the effects of radiation on materials.

Materials engineers and engineers concerned with the building and design of mechanical equipments will find this book a valuable reference material.