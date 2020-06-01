Modern Manufacturing Processes
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Section I: Advances in Manufacturing Processes
1. Advanced Manufacturing Techniques for Composite Structures used in Aerospace Industries
2. Advances in Manufacturing Analysis: Fractal Theory in Modern Manufacturing
Section II: Application in Modern Manufacturing Processes
3. Weldability Appraisement of Dissimilar Metal Joints: Application of Ultrasonic Spot Welding to Li-ion Batteries
4. Applications of Coconut Shell Ash/Particles in Modern Manufacturing: A Case Study of Friction Stir Processing
5. Fractography Analysis and Constitutive modeling for dynamic plasticity of Austenite stainless steel (ASS 304) at Hot-working temperatures
6. Laser transmission welding of dissimilar plastics: Analyses of parametric effects and process optimization using grey based Taguchi method
7. Investigations on the Effect of Thickness and Rolling Direction of Thin Metal Foil on Forming Limit Curves in Micro Forming Process
8. Evaluation and Characterization of Rolling of Brass at Cryogenic Conditions
9. Multi axis CNC Programming and Machining
Section III: Sustainability in Modern Manufacturing Processes
10. Recycling of Polyethylene: An Attempt to Sachet and Bottled Water Sustainability in Ghana
11. Sustainability and survivability in Manufacturing Sector
Description
Modern Manufacturing Processes draws on the latest international research on traditional and non-traditional practices, to provide valuable advice on the digitization and automation of the manufacturing industry. In addition to providing technical details for the correct implementation of the latest tools and practices, the impacts on productivity and design quality are also examined.
The thorough classification of manufacturing processes will help readers to decide which technology is most effective for their requirements, and comparisons between modern and traditional methods will clarify the case for upgrading. This comprehensive assessment of technologies will include additive manufacturing, and industry 4.0, as well as hybrid methods where exceptional results have been gained through the use of traditional technology.
This collection of work by academics at the cutting edge of manufacturing research will help readers from a range of backgrounds to understand and apply these new technologies.
Key Features
- Explains how the correct implementation of modern manufacturing processes can help a factory gain the characteristics of an industry 4.0 business
- Explores what the main technical and business drivers for new manufacturing processes are today
- Provides detailed classifications and comparisons of traditional, non-traditional, and hybrid manufacturing processes
Readership
Students and researchers interested in manufacturing, production engineering, industry 4.0, or ICT in engineering. Manufacturing and process engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194966
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Kaushik Kumar Editor
Kaushik Kumar, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, India. He has 14 years of experience in teaching and research, and over 11 years of industrial experience working for a global manufacturing company. His areas of teaching and research interest are quality management systems, optimization, non-conventional machining, CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping and composites. He has 9 patents, has authored or edited 20 books and numerous book chapters, has 120 international journal publications, and 18 International and 8 National Conference publications to his credit. He is on the editorial board and review panel of 7 International and 1 Indian journals of repute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, India
J. Paulo Davim Editor
J. Paulo Davim is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in manufacturing, materials and mechanical engineering. He is the Editor-in-Chief of several international journals, and is currently an editorial board member of 30 international journals. In addition, he has published in his field of research, as author and co-author, more than 60 book chapters and 400 articles for journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal