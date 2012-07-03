Modern Management of High Grade Glioma, Part II, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 23-3

Standard therapy for high grade glioma is a topic that is evolving, timely, and relevant. Guest Editors Isaac Yang, MD and Seunggu Han, MD have assembled a group of experts on management of high grade glioma. Some of the articles in this issue include: Use of language mapping to aid resection of eloquent gliomas; Clinical trials with immunotherapy; Clinical trials for small molecule inhibitors; Nanotechnology potential applications for GBM therapy; High Grade Gliomas in children; Modern Advances in Brain Tumor Treatments; Molecular pathways of Avastin interactions for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Quality of Life and Outcomes in Glioblastoma management.