Modern Management of High Grade Glioma, Part II, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749454, 9781455747689

Modern Management of High Grade Glioma, Part II, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 23-3

1st Edition

Authors: Isaac Yang Seunggu Han
eBook ISBN: 9781455747689
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749454
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Standard therapy for high grade glioma is a topic that is evolving, timely, and relevant. Guest Editors Isaac Yang, MD and Seunggu Han, MD have assembled a group of experts on management of high grade glioma. Some of the articles in this issue include: Use of language mapping to aid resection of eloquent gliomas; Clinical trials with immunotherapy; Clinical trials for small molecule inhibitors; Nanotechnology potential applications for GBM therapy; High Grade Gliomas in children; Modern Advances in Brain Tumor Treatments; Molecular pathways of Avastin interactions for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Quality of Life and Outcomes in Glioblastoma management.

Details

About the Authors

Isaac Yang Author

Dr. Yang is an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at UCLA. He has been awarded the AANS Tumor Investigator Award and the Exceptional Physician Award. Dr. Yang is a nationally recognized leader in neurosurgery and brain tumors, serving on both executive committees and editorial boards. He has published more than 100 publications, and has authored multiple book chapters and several textbooks, including a Service Minded Physician.

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, UCLA Department of Neurosurgery, Associate Professor, Director of Medical Student Education, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, California, USA

Seunggu Han Author

University of California San Francisco

UCSF Department of Neurological Surgery

