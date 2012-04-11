Modern Management of High Grade Glioma, Part I, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 23-2

Standard therapy for high grade glioma is a topic that is evolving, timely, and relevant. Guest Editors Isaac Yang, MD and Seunggu Han, MD have assembled a group of experts to highlight the latest updates on various forms of management of high grade glioma. Some of the articles included in this issue focus on Extent of Resection for Glioblastoma; Role of adjuvant radiation therapy; Survival benefit of the Temozolomide protocol; Alternative chemotherapeutic agents; The role of avastin; Radiology; Pseuodprogression and Treatment effect; Pathology; Medical Management; Management of insular gliomas; Use of motor mapping; GBM treatment with clinical trials for surgical resection; Clinical trials with immunotherapy; Clinical trials for small molecule inhibitors; Future role of CED for GBM treatment; Application of a vault nanoparticle therapy for GBM therapy; Management of high grade gliomas in pediatric populations; Targeting Glioma Stem Like Cells with a focus on CD 133; and Potential Role for STAT3 inhibitors in glioblastoma.