Modern Liquid Chromatography of Macromolecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444420756, 9780080858289

Modern Liquid Chromatography of Macromolecules, Volume 25

1st Edition

Authors: B.G. Belenkii L.Z. Vilenchik
eBook ISBN: 9780080858289
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 431
Details

No. of pages:
431
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858289

Reviews

@qu:...a welcome and valuable new addition to the series and is probably destined to remain a prime reference source on methodological problems and optimization techniques in chromatography for many years to come. @source: Chromatography International

