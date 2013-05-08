Modern Imaging Evaluation of the Brain, Body and Spine, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 21-2
1st Edition
Authors: Lara Brandao
eBook ISBN: 9781455772018
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771158
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th May 2013
Description
Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) is an analytical method used in chemistry that enables the identification and quantification of metabolites in samples. It differs from conventional Magnetic Resonance Imaging in that spectra provide physiological and chemical information instead of anatomy. This issue examines MRS methods for a wide variety of body imaging needs.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 8th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455772018
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455771158
About the Authors
Lara Brandao Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clínica Felippe Mattoso, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
