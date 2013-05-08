Modern Imaging Evaluation of the Brain, Body and Spine, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771158, 9781455772018

Modern Imaging Evaluation of the Brain, Body and Spine, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 21-2

1st Edition

Authors: Lara Brandao
eBook ISBN: 9781455772018
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771158
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th May 2013
Description

Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) is an analytical method used in chemistry that enables the identification and quantification of metabolites in samples. It differs from conventional Magnetic Resonance Imaging in that spectra provide physiological and chemical information instead of anatomy. This issue examines MRS methods for a wide variety of body imaging needs.

About the Authors

Lara Brandao Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clínica Felippe Mattoso, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

