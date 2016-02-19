Modern Image Processing: Warping, Morphing, and Classical Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127378602, 9780323158770

Modern Image Processing: Warping, Morphing, and Classical Techniques

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Watkins
eBook ISBN: 9780323158770
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th August 1993
Page Count: 260
No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158770

Christopher Watkins

