Modern Global Seismology, Volume 58
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction: Historical Development of Global Seismology. The Topics of Global Seismology. Elasticity: Strain. Stress. Equation of Motion. Wave Equations: P and S Waves. Body Waves and Ray Theory:The Eikonal Equation and Ray Geometry. Travel Times in a Layered Earth. Travel-Time Curves in a Continuous Media. Travel Times in a Spherical Earth. Wave Amplitude, Energy, and Geometric Spreading. Partitioning of Seismic Energy at a Boundary. Attenuation and Scattering. Surface Waves and Free Oscillations: Free-Surface Interactions. Rayleigh Waves. Love Waves. Dispersion. Tsunamis. Free Oscillations. Attenuation of Surface Waves and Free Oscillations. Seismometry: Inertial Pendulum Systems.Earth Noise. Electromagnetic Instruments and Early Global Networks. Force-Feedback Instruments and Digital Global Networks. Seismic Arrays and Regional Networks. Seismogram Interpretation: Nomenclature. Travel-Time Curves. Locating Earthquakes. Generalized Inverse. Determination of Earth Structure: Earth Structure Inversions. Earth Structure. Seismic Sources: Faulting Sources. Equivalent Body Forces. Elastostatics. Elastodynamics. The Seismic Moment Tensor. Determination of Faulting Orientation. Earthquake Kinematics and Dynamics: The 1-D Haskell Source. The Source Spectrum. Stress Drop, Particle Velocity, and Rupture Velocity. Magnitude Scales. Seismic Energy and Magnitude. Aftershocks and Fault Area. Scaling and Earthquake Self-Similarity. Earthquake Statistics. Seismic Waveform Modeling: Body Waveform Modeling: The Finite Fault. Surface-Wave Modeling for the Seismic Source. The Source Time Function and Fault Slip. Complex Earthquakes. Very Broadband Seismic Source Models.Seismotectonics: Divergent Boundaries. Transcurrent Boundaries. Convergent Boundaries. Intraplate Earthquakes. The Earthquake Cycle. Earthquake Prediction. Subject Index.
Description
Intended as an introduction to the field, Modern Global Seismology is a complete, self-contained primer on seismology. It features extensive coverage of all related aspects, from observational data through prediction, emphasizing the fundamental theories and physics governing seismic waves--both natural and anthropogenic. Based on thoroughly class-tested material, the text provides a unique perspective on the earths large-scale internal structure and dynamic processes, particularly earthquake sources, and on the application of theory to the dynamic processes of the earths upper skin.
Authored by two experts in the field of geophysics. this insightful text is designed for the first-year graduate course in seismology. Exploration seismologists will also find it an invaluable resource on topics such as elastic-wave propagation, seismicinstrumentation, and seismogram analysis useful in interpreting their high-resolution images of structure for oil and mineral resource exploration.
Key Features
- More than 400 illustrations, many from recent research articles, help readers visualize mathematical relationships
- 49 Boxed Features explain advanced topics
- Provides readers with the most in-depth presentation of earthquake physics available
- Contains incisive treatments of seismic waves, waveform evaluation and modeling, and seismotectonics
- Provides quantitative treatment of earthquake source mechanics
- Contains numerous examples of modern broadband seismic recordings
- Fully covers current seismic instruments and networks
- Demonstrates modern waveform inversion methods
- Includes extensive references for further reading
Readership
Upper-division undergraduate and first-year graduate students in earth science, geophysics and geology; seismology, and applied mathematics/mechanics; professionals in related fields wanting an introduction to global seismology; libraries; and institutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 521
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 1st May 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536712
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127328706
Reviews
"...this is an important new book that will become a standard for introductory seismology courses taught by many universities. I am already using it this semester and am getting positive feedback from my students. I also would recommend it to a range of geophysicists who wanted to educate themselves further on the fundamentals of seismology." --Gary L. Pavlis, Department of Geological Sciences, Indiana University
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Thorne Lay Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Santa Cruz, CA
Terry Wallace Author
As Principal Associate Director for Global Security, Wallace leads Laboratory programs with a focus on applying scientific and engineering capabilities to address national and global security threats, in particular, nuclear threats. Wallace is also the Senior Intelligence Executive at LANL. Wallace served as Principal Associate Director for Science, Technology, and Engineering from 2006 to 2011 and as Associate Director of Strategic Research from 2005 to 2006. In those positions, Wallace integrated the expertise from all basic science programs and five expansive science and engineering organizations to support LANL’s nuclear-weapons, threat-reduction, and national-security missions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Associate Director - Global Security, Los Alamos National Laboratory, US