Modern GI Oncology
1st Edition
Description
Modern Gastrointestinal Oncology is a comprehensive and authoritative book dealing with contemporary issues in diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal cancers. The book is specially designed to update senior students, super-specialty residents, fellows and all clinicians with an interest in gastrointestinal cancers.
Key Features
- Interdisciplinary coverage of gastrointestinal cancer by more than 70 authors who are leading epidemiologists, researchers, gastroenterologists, surgeons, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists from all over the world
- Special emphasis on controversial issues in management of gastrointestinal cancers
- Dynamic and in-depth information coupled with practical guidelines to aid the busy clinician
- Lucid presentation with texts, figures, updated case studies and key research questions
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Descriptive Epidemiology of Cancers of the Gastrointestinal Tract: A Global Focus
Chapter 2. Genetics and Screening in Gastrointestinal Cancers
Chapter 3. Locoregional Therapies for HCC – Role of Interventional Radiology
Chapter 4. Therapeutic Endoscopy in Gastrointestinal Malignancies
Chapter 5. Nutrition in Gastrointestinal Cancers: The Problem from Starting to End
Chapter 6. Solid Organ Transplantation for GI Tumours
Chapter 7. Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Oesophagus (Aetiopathogenesis, Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis and Screening)
Chapter 8. Surgical Treatment of Oesophageal Cancer
Chapter 9. Multi-Modality Management of Oesophageal Cancer
Chapter 10. Gastroesophageal Junction Tumours
Chapter 11. Surgical Management of Gastric Cancer
Chapter 12. Chemotherapy and Chemoradiotherapy in Gastric Cancer
Chapter 13. Surgical Management of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan
Chapter 14. Management of Liver Metastases
Chapter 15. Surgical Management of Pancreatic Cancer
Chapter 16. Chemoradiotherapy in Pancreatic Cancer
Chapter 17. Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma
Chapter 18. Management of Gallbladder Cancer
Chapter 19. Evidence-based Approach for Endotherapy in Pancreaticobiliary Malignancies
Chapter 20. Pre-operative Diagnosis and Staging of Colorectal Cancer
Chapter 21. Surgical Management of Colon Cancer
Chapter 22. Adjuvant Therapy and Surveillance of Colon Cancer
Chapter 23. Surgical Management of Rectal Cancer
Chapter 24. Radiotherapy for Rectal Cancers
Chapter 25. Management of Anal Cancer
Chapter 26. Tumours of the Small Intestine
Chapter 27. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour
Chapter 28. Current Management of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours
Chapter 29. Management of Gastrointestinal Lymphoma
Chapter 30. Pain Management in Gastrointestinal Oncology
Chapter 31. Palliative Care for Patients with Advanced Gastrointestinal Malignancies
Chapter 32. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – Indian Perspective
Chapter 33. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – US Perspective
Chapter 34. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – European Perspective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2015
- Published:
- 28th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131236833
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131239155
About the Editor
Shailesh Shrikhande
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Surgeon Department of GI and HPB Surgical Oncology Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai, India
Bhawna Sirohi
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Medical Oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India