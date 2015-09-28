Modern GI Oncology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131239155, 9788131236833

Modern GI Oncology

1st Edition

Editors: Shailesh Shrikhande Bhawna Sirohi
eBook ISBN: 9788131236833
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131239155
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 28th September 2015
Page Count: 530
Description

Modern Gastrointestinal Oncology is a comprehensive and authoritative book dealing with contemporary issues in diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal cancers. The book is specially designed to update senior students, super-specialty residents, fellows and all clinicians with an interest in gastrointestinal cancers.

Key Features

  • Interdisciplinary coverage of gastrointestinal cancer by more than 70 authors who are leading epidemiologists, researchers, gastroenterologists, surgeons, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists from all over the world

  • Special emphasis on controversial issues in management of gastrointestinal cancers

  • Dynamic and in-depth information coupled with practical guidelines to aid the busy clinician

  • Lucid presentation with texts, figures, updated case studies and key research questions

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Descriptive Epidemiology of Cancers of the Gastrointestinal Tract: A Global Focus

Chapter 2. Genetics and Screening in Gastrointestinal Cancers

Chapter 3. Locoregional Therapies for HCC – Role of Interventional Radiology

Chapter 4. Therapeutic Endoscopy in Gastrointestinal Malignancies

Chapter 5. Nutrition in Gastrointestinal Cancers: The Problem from Starting to End

Chapter 6. Solid Organ Transplantation for GI Tumours

Chapter 7. Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Oesophagus (Aetiopathogenesis, Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis and Screening)

Chapter 8. Surgical Treatment of Oesophageal Cancer

Chapter 9. Multi-Modality Management of Oesophageal Cancer

Chapter 10. Gastroesophageal Junction Tumours

Chapter 11. Surgical Management of Gastric Cancer

Chapter 12. Chemotherapy and Chemoradiotherapy in Gastric Cancer

Chapter 13. Surgical Management of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan

Chapter 14. Management of Liver Metastases

Chapter 15. Surgical Management of Pancreatic Cancer

Chapter 16. Chemoradiotherapy in Pancreatic Cancer

Chapter 17. Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma

Chapter 18. Management of Gallbladder Cancer

Chapter 19. Evidence-based Approach for Endotherapy in Pancreaticobiliary Malignancies

Chapter 20. Pre-operative Diagnosis and Staging of Colorectal Cancer

Chapter 21. Surgical Management of Colon Cancer

Chapter 22. Adjuvant Therapy and Surveillance of Colon Cancer

Chapter 23. Surgical Management of Rectal Cancer

Chapter 24. Radiotherapy for Rectal Cancers

Chapter 25. Management of Anal Cancer

Chapter 26. Tumours of the Small Intestine

Chapter 27. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour

Chapter 28. Current Management of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours

Chapter 29. Management of Gastrointestinal Lymphoma

Chapter 30. Pain Management in Gastrointestinal Oncology

Chapter 31. Palliative Care for Patients with Advanced Gastrointestinal Malignancies

Chapter 32. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – Indian Perspective

Chapter 33. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – US Perspective

Chapter 34. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – European Perspective

 

Details

No. of pages:
530
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131236833
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131239155

About the Editor

Shailesh Shrikhande

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Surgeon Department of GI and HPB Surgical Oncology Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai, India

Bhawna Sirohi

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medical Oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

