Modern GI Oncology

Chapter 1. Descriptive Epidemiology of Cancers of the Gastrointestinal Tract: A Global Focus

Chapter 2. Genetics and Screening in Gastrointestinal Cancers

Chapter 3. Locoregional Therapies for HCC – Role of Interventional Radiology

Chapter 4. Therapeutic Endoscopy in Gastrointestinal Malignancies

Chapter 5. Nutrition in Gastrointestinal Cancers: The Problem from Starting to End

Chapter 6. Solid Organ Transplantation for GI Tumours

Chapter 7. Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Oesophagus (Aetiopathogenesis, Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis and Screening)

Chapter 8. Surgical Treatment of Oesophageal Cancer

Chapter 9. Multi-Modality Management of Oesophageal Cancer

Chapter 10. Gastroesophageal Junction Tumours

Chapter 11. Surgical Management of Gastric Cancer

Chapter 12. Chemotherapy and Chemoradiotherapy in Gastric Cancer

Chapter 13. Surgical Management of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in Japan

Chapter 14. Management of Liver Metastases

Chapter 15. Surgical Management of Pancreatic Cancer

Chapter 16. Chemoradiotherapy in Pancreatic Cancer

Chapter 17. Hilar Cholangiocarcinoma

Chapter 18. Management of Gallbladder Cancer

Chapter 19. Evidence-based Approach for Endotherapy in Pancreaticobiliary Malignancies

Chapter 20. Pre-operative Diagnosis and Staging of Colorectal Cancer

Chapter 21. Surgical Management of Colon Cancer

Chapter 22. Adjuvant Therapy and Surveillance of Colon Cancer

Chapter 23. Surgical Management of Rectal Cancer

Chapter 24. Radiotherapy for Rectal Cancers

Chapter 25. Management of Anal Cancer

Chapter 26. Tumours of the Small Intestine

Chapter 27. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour

Chapter 28. Current Management of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumours

Chapter 29. Management of Gastrointestinal Lymphoma

Chapter 30. Pain Management in Gastrointestinal Oncology

Chapter 31. Palliative Care for Patients with Advanced Gastrointestinal Malignancies

Chapter 32. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – Indian Perspective

Chapter 33. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – US Perspective

Chapter 34. Future Directions in GI Oncology: The Next Decade – European Perspective