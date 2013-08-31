Modern Gas Turbine Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697280, 9780857096067

Modern Gas Turbine Systems

1st Edition

High Efficiency, Low Emission, Fuel Flexible Power Generation

Editors: Peter Jansohn
eBook ISBN: 9780857096067
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697280
Paperback ISBN: 9780081013847
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 2013
Page Count: 838
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Part I: Overview of modern gas turbine systems

Chapter 1: Introduction to gas turbines

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The importance of gas turbines for worldwide CO2 reduction

1.3 Importance of gas turbines for the aviation sector

1.4 Importance of gas turbines for the power generation sector

1.5 Efficiency improvement: impact on other issues

1.5.1 Total life cycle costs: importance of efficiency measures

1.5.2 Technologies for improved gas turbine and system efficiency

1.6 Other trends in gas turbine technology

1.7 Market trends

1.8 Conclusion

Chapter 2: Overview of gas turbine types and applications

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Gas turbine types by application

2.3 Power generation

2.4 Aero-engines

2.5 Industrial turbines

2.6 Microturbines

2.7 Advantages and limitations

2.8 Future trends

Chapter 3: Fundamentals of gas turbine cycles: thermodynamics, efficiency and specific power

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Thermodynamic properties of gases

3.3 The Joule–Brayton cycle

3.4 Improvements to the simple cycle

3.5 Combined gas–steam cycles

3.6 Basics of blade cooling

3.7 Conclusion and future trends

Part II: Modern gas turbine systems and major components

Chapter 4: Compressors in gas turbine systems

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction: role of the compressor

4.2 Types of compressor systems

4.3 Stationary gas turbine compressor elements

4.4 Compressor characteristic parameters

4.5 Operational requirements inside a gas turbine

4.6 Compressor design process

4.7 Technological trends and special features

4.8 Acknowledgement

4.10 Appendix: variables and indexes

Chapter 5: Combustors in gas turbine systems

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Design principles

5.3 Combustor operation

5.4 Fuel flexibility

5.5 Future trends

Chapter 6: Turbines for industrial gas turbine systems

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Interfaces and integration

6.3 Aerodynamics

6.4 Cooling

6.5 Durability and damage mechanisms

6.6 Typical parts and interfaces

6.7 Future trends

Chapter 7: Heat exchangers and heat recovery processes in gas turbine systems

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Heat exchange processes

7.3 Heat transfer equipment

7.4 Applications

7.5 Future trends

7.6 Conclusion

7.10 Appendix: nomenclature

Chapter 8: Turbogenerators in gas turbine systems

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Generator component design

8.3 The history of turbogenerator development

8.4 Design concepts of turbogenerators for modern gas turbines

8.5 Turbogenerator development for gas turbines

8.6 Recent developments

8.7 Future trends

8.8 Acknowledgement

Chapter 9: Materials and coatings developments for gas turbine systems and components

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Turbine parts

9.3 Combustor parts

9.4 Coatings for hot gas path parts

9.5 Ceramics for hot gas path parts

9.6 Rotor parts

9.8 Appendix: nomenclature

Part III: Operation and maintenance of modern gas turbine systems

Chapter 10: Gas turbine operation and combustion performance issues

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Flame stabilisation mechanisms

10.3 Emissions variations

10.4 Combustion dynamics

10.5 Future trends

Chapter 11: Gas turbine performance modelling, analysis and optimisation

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Design-point modelling of gas turbine cycles

11.3 Steady flow energy equation

11.4 The ideal simple gas turbine cycle

11.5 Reversibility and efficiency

11.6 Thermophysical properties of air and products of combustion

11.7 Thermodynamic modelling of gas turbine components applicable for practical gas turbine cycles

11.8 Determining component performance using specific heats

11.9 Design-point performance modelling, analysis and performance optimisation of practical (shaft power) gas turbines

11.10 Design-point performance modelling of aero gas turbines, analysis and optimisation

11.11 Component characteristics

11.12 Engine configurations

11.13 Off-design performance prediction

11.14 Transient performance modelling

11.15 Off-design performance behaviour of gas turbine cycles

11.16 Adaptive model-based control

11.17 Future trends

Chapter 12: Advanced gas turbine asset and performance management

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Gas turbine degradation

12.3 Hot gas path management

12.4 Centre for remote monitoring and diagnostics (CMD)

12.5 E-maintenance and future trends

12.6 Key definitions

12.7 Acknowledgement

Chapter 13: Maintenance and repair of gas turbine components

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Maintenance factors

13.3 Outage cycle

13.4 Advanced component repair technology

13.5 Compressor cleaning

13.6 Future trends

13.7 Acknowledgement

Chapter 14: Fuel flexibility in gas turbine systems: impact on burner design and performance

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Primary fuel characterization

14.3 Fuels directly introduced into gas turbine burners

14.4 Integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) technology options with and without air-side integration and carbon capture and storage (CCS)

14.5 Characterizing fuel gases

14.6 Measures for extending operation range for fuel gases

14.7 Characterizing liquid fuels

14.8 Future trends

Chapter 15: Carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage for gas turbine systems

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 CO2 capture technologies

15.3 Impact of carbon capture and storage (CCS) on current gas turbines

15.4 Novel approaches

15.5 Implementation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) for gas turbines

15.6 Conclusion

15.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 16: Ultra-low nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions combustion in gas turbine systems

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 The NASA clean combustor programme

16.3 Acoustic resonance and catalytic combustion

16.4 Thermal NOx formation

16.5 Prompt NOx

16.6 Predictions of thermal NOx

16.7 Influence of mixing on thermal NOx

16.8 Impact of fuel-and-air mixing quality on thermal NOx emissions

16.9 Influence of air inlet temperature

16.10 Influence of residence time in premixed combustion: reference velocity and reference Mach number

16.11 Conclusions

16.12 Acknowledgements

Index

Description

Modern gas turbine power plants represent one of the most efficient and economic conventional power generation technologies suitable for large-scale and smaller scale applications. Alongside this, gas turbine systems operate with low emissions and are more flexible in their operational characteristics than other large-scale generation units such as steam cycle plants. Gas turbines are unrivalled in their superior power density (power-to-weight) and are thus the prime choice for industrial applications where size and weight matter the most. Developments in the field look to improve on this performance, aiming at higher efficiency generation, lower emission systems and more fuel-flexible operation to utilise lower-grade gases, liquid fuels, and gasified solid fuels/biomass. Modern gas turbine systems provides a comprehensive review of gas turbine science and engineering.

The first part of the book provides an overview of gas turbine types, applications and cycles. Part two moves on to explore major components of modern gas turbine systems including compressors, combustors and turbogenerators. Finally, the operation and maintenance of modern gas turbine systems is discussed in part three. The section includes chapters on performance issues and modelling, the maintenance and repair of components and fuel flexibility.

Modern gas turbine systems is a technical resource for power plant operators, industrial engineers working with gas turbine power plants and researchers, scientists and students interested in the field.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive review of gas turbine systems and fundamentals of a cycle
  • Examines the major components of modern systems, including compressors, combustors and turbines
  • Discusses the operation and maintenance of component parts

Readership

Professionals, academics and researchers focusing on the efficient provision of energy.

Details

No. of pages:
838
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096067
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845697280
Paperback ISBN:
9780081013847

About the Editors

Peter Jansohn Editor

Dr Peter Jansohn is Manager at the Combustion Research Laboratory, Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland

