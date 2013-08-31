Modern Gas Turbine Systems
1st Edition
High Efficiency, Low Emission, Fuel Flexible Power Generation
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
Part I: Overview of modern gas turbine systems
Chapter 1: Introduction to gas turbines
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The importance of gas turbines for worldwide CO2 reduction
1.3 Importance of gas turbines for the aviation sector
1.4 Importance of gas turbines for the power generation sector
1.5 Efficiency improvement: impact on other issues
1.5.1 Total life cycle costs: importance of efficiency measures
1.5.2 Technologies for improved gas turbine and system efficiency
1.6 Other trends in gas turbine technology
1.7 Market trends
1.8 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Overview of gas turbine types and applications
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Gas turbine types by application
2.3 Power generation
2.4 Aero-engines
2.5 Industrial turbines
2.6 Microturbines
2.7 Advantages and limitations
2.8 Future trends
Chapter 3: Fundamentals of gas turbine cycles: thermodynamics, efficiency and specific power
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Thermodynamic properties of gases
3.3 The Joule–Brayton cycle
3.4 Improvements to the simple cycle
3.5 Combined gas–steam cycles
3.6 Basics of blade cooling
3.7 Conclusion and future trends
Part II: Modern gas turbine systems and major components
Chapter 4: Compressors in gas turbine systems
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction: role of the compressor
4.2 Types of compressor systems
4.3 Stationary gas turbine compressor elements
4.4 Compressor characteristic parameters
4.5 Operational requirements inside a gas turbine
4.6 Compressor design process
4.7 Technological trends and special features
4.8 Acknowledgement
4.10 Appendix: variables and indexes
Chapter 5: Combustors in gas turbine systems
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Design principles
5.3 Combustor operation
5.4 Fuel flexibility
5.5 Future trends
Chapter 6: Turbines for industrial gas turbine systems
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Interfaces and integration
6.3 Aerodynamics
6.4 Cooling
6.5 Durability and damage mechanisms
6.6 Typical parts and interfaces
6.7 Future trends
Chapter 7: Heat exchangers and heat recovery processes in gas turbine systems
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Heat exchange processes
7.3 Heat transfer equipment
7.4 Applications
7.5 Future trends
7.6 Conclusion
7.10 Appendix: nomenclature
Chapter 8: Turbogenerators in gas turbine systems
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Generator component design
8.3 The history of turbogenerator development
8.4 Design concepts of turbogenerators for modern gas turbines
8.5 Turbogenerator development for gas turbines
8.6 Recent developments
8.7 Future trends
8.8 Acknowledgement
Chapter 9: Materials and coatings developments for gas turbine systems and components
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Turbine parts
9.3 Combustor parts
9.4 Coatings for hot gas path parts
9.5 Ceramics for hot gas path parts
9.6 Rotor parts
9.8 Appendix: nomenclature
Part III: Operation and maintenance of modern gas turbine systems
Chapter 10: Gas turbine operation and combustion performance issues
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Flame stabilisation mechanisms
10.3 Emissions variations
10.4 Combustion dynamics
10.5 Future trends
Chapter 11: Gas turbine performance modelling, analysis and optimisation
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Design-point modelling of gas turbine cycles
11.3 Steady flow energy equation
11.4 The ideal simple gas turbine cycle
11.5 Reversibility and efficiency
11.6 Thermophysical properties of air and products of combustion
11.7 Thermodynamic modelling of gas turbine components applicable for practical gas turbine cycles
11.8 Determining component performance using specific heats
11.9 Design-point performance modelling, analysis and performance optimisation of practical (shaft power) gas turbines
11.10 Design-point performance modelling of aero gas turbines, analysis and optimisation
11.11 Component characteristics
11.12 Engine configurations
11.13 Off-design performance prediction
11.14 Transient performance modelling
11.15 Off-design performance behaviour of gas turbine cycles
11.16 Adaptive model-based control
11.17 Future trends
Chapter 12: Advanced gas turbine asset and performance management
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Gas turbine degradation
12.3 Hot gas path management
12.4 Centre for remote monitoring and diagnostics (CMD)
12.5 E-maintenance and future trends
12.6 Key definitions
12.7 Acknowledgement
Chapter 13: Maintenance and repair of gas turbine components
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Maintenance factors
13.3 Outage cycle
13.4 Advanced component repair technology
13.5 Compressor cleaning
13.6 Future trends
13.7 Acknowledgement
Chapter 14: Fuel flexibility in gas turbine systems: impact on burner design and performance
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Primary fuel characterization
14.3 Fuels directly introduced into gas turbine burners
14.4 Integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) technology options with and without air-side integration and carbon capture and storage (CCS)
14.5 Characterizing fuel gases
14.6 Measures for extending operation range for fuel gases
14.7 Characterizing liquid fuels
14.8 Future trends
Chapter 15: Carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage for gas turbine systems
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 CO2 capture technologies
15.3 Impact of carbon capture and storage (CCS) on current gas turbines
15.4 Novel approaches
15.5 Implementation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) for gas turbines
15.6 Conclusion
15.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 16: Ultra-low nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions combustion in gas turbine systems
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 The NASA clean combustor programme
16.3 Acoustic resonance and catalytic combustion
16.4 Thermal NOx formation
16.5 Prompt NOx
16.6 Predictions of thermal NOx
16.7 Influence of mixing on thermal NOx
16.8 Impact of fuel-and-air mixing quality on thermal NOx emissions
16.9 Influence of air inlet temperature
16.10 Influence of residence time in premixed combustion: reference velocity and reference Mach number
16.11 Conclusions
16.12 Acknowledgements
Index
Description
Modern gas turbine power plants represent one of the most efficient and economic conventional power generation technologies suitable for large-scale and smaller scale applications. Alongside this, gas turbine systems operate with low emissions and are more flexible in their operational characteristics than other large-scale generation units such as steam cycle plants. Gas turbines are unrivalled in their superior power density (power-to-weight) and are thus the prime choice for industrial applications where size and weight matter the most. Developments in the field look to improve on this performance, aiming at higher efficiency generation, lower emission systems and more fuel-flexible operation to utilise lower-grade gases, liquid fuels, and gasified solid fuels/biomass. Modern gas turbine systems provides a comprehensive review of gas turbine science and engineering.
The first part of the book provides an overview of gas turbine types, applications and cycles. Part two moves on to explore major components of modern gas turbine systems including compressors, combustors and turbogenerators. Finally, the operation and maintenance of modern gas turbine systems is discussed in part three. The section includes chapters on performance issues and modelling, the maintenance and repair of components and fuel flexibility.
Modern gas turbine systems is a technical resource for power plant operators, industrial engineers working with gas turbine power plants and researchers, scientists and students interested in the field.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive review of gas turbine systems and fundamentals of a cycle
- Examines the major components of modern systems, including compressors, combustors and turbines
- Discusses the operation and maintenance of component parts
Readership
Professionals, academics and researchers focusing on the efficient provision of energy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 838
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st August 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096067
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845697280
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081013847
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Peter Jansohn Editor
Dr Peter Jansohn is Manager at the Combustion Research Laboratory, Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland