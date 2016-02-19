Modern Experimental Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Modern Experimental Chemistry provides techniques of qualitative analysis that reinforce experiments on ionic equilibriums.
This book includes the determination of water in hydrated salts; identification of an organic compound after determining its molecular weight; and nonaqueous titration of a salt of a weak acid. The calculation of chemical stoichiometry; calculation of thermodynamic properties by determining the change in equilibrium with temperature; and chromium chemistry are also covered.
This compilation contains enough experiments for classes which have six hours of laboratory (two 3-hour meetings) per week to last two semesters.
This publication is intended for chemistry students as an introductory manual to chemistry laboratory.
Table of Contents
Preface
Safety in the Laboratory
Experiments
1 The Evaluation of Data
2 The Determination of Water in Hydrated Salts
3 The Determination of an Atomic Weight
4 Use of the Gas Laws in the Determination of Nitrogen
5 The Identification of an Organic Compound after Determining its Molecular Weight
6 The Determination of the pKa of a Weak Acid and Its Content in an Unknown
7 The Equilibrium Constant of an Indicator
8 The Nonaqueous Titration of a Salt of a Weak Acid
9 Hydrolysis of Salts
10 The Investigation of Competing Equilibria
11 The Calculation of Chemical Stoichiometry
12 Verification of the Nernst Equation and the Determination of the Formal Potential E°f
13 Thermochemistry
14 Calculation of Thermodynamic Properties by Determining the Change in Equilibrium with Temperature
15 The Determination of the Order, Rate, and Activation Energy of a Chemical Reaction
16 Chemical Literature
17 Chromium Chemistry
18 Nickel Chemistry
19 Manganese Chemistry
20 Halogen Chemistry
21 The Solution Chemistry of Selected Elements. I
22 The Solution Chemistry of Selected Elements. II
23 The Solution Chemistry of Selected Elements. III Separation and Identification of Anions
24 Synthesis and Study of Inorganic Compounds
Appendixes
I Laboratory Operations
Common Laboratory Equipment
The Laboratory Notebook
Cleaning Glassware
Handling Solutions
Handling Solids
Dispensing Reagents
Working Glass
Spectrophotometry
The Measurement of pH
Standard Solutions
II Review of Chemical Principles
Chemical Nomenclature
The Description of Chemical Reactions
Expressions for the Equilibrium Constant
III Mathematical Techniques
Reporting Data
Exponential Numbers
Logarithms
The Graphical Interpretation of Data
Constructing a Tangent to a Curve
IV Tables of Data
