Modern Experimental Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124372504, 9780323157308

Modern Experimental Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: George W. Jr. Latimer
eBook ISBN: 9780323157308
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 293
Description

Modern Experimental Chemistry provides techniques of qualitative analysis that reinforce experiments on ionic equilibriums.

This book includes the determination of water in hydrated salts; identification of an organic compound after determining its molecular weight; and nonaqueous titration of a salt of a weak acid. The calculation of chemical stoichiometry; calculation of thermodynamic properties by determining the change in equilibrium with temperature; and chromium chemistry are also covered.

This compilation contains enough experiments for classes which have six hours of laboratory (two 3-hour meetings) per week to last two semesters.

This publication is intended for chemistry students as an introductory manual to chemistry laboratory.

Table of Contents


Preface

Safety in the Laboratory

Experiments

1 The Evaluation of Data

2 The Determination of Water in Hydrated Salts

3 The Determination of an Atomic Weight

4 Use of the Gas Laws in the Determination of Nitrogen

5 The Identification of an Organic Compound after Determining its Molecular Weight

6 The Determination of the pKa of a Weak Acid and Its Content in an Unknown

7 The Equilibrium Constant of an Indicator

8 The Nonaqueous Titration of a Salt of a Weak Acid

9 Hydrolysis of Salts

10 The Investigation of Competing Equilibria

11 The Calculation of Chemical Stoichiometry

12 Verification of the Nernst Equation and the Determination of the Formal Potential E°f

13 Thermochemistry

14 Calculation of Thermodynamic Properties by Determining the Change in Equilibrium with Temperature

15 The Determination of the Order, Rate, and Activation Energy of a Chemical Reaction

16 Chemical Literature

17 Chromium Chemistry

18 Nickel Chemistry

19 Manganese Chemistry

20 Halogen Chemistry

21 The Solution Chemistry of Selected Elements. I

22 The Solution Chemistry of Selected Elements. II

23 The Solution Chemistry of Selected Elements. III Separation and Identification of Anions

24 Synthesis and Study of Inorganic Compounds

Appendixes

I Laboratory Operations

Common Laboratory Equipment

The Laboratory Notebook

Cleaning Glassware

Handling Solutions

Handling Solids

Dispensing Reagents

Working Glass

Spectrophotometry

The Measurement of pH

Standard Solutions

II Review of Chemical Principles

Chemical Nomenclature

The Description of Chemical Reactions

Expressions for the Equilibrium Constant

III Mathematical Techniques

Reporting Data

Exponential Numbers

Logarithms

The Graphical Interpretation of Data

Constructing a Tangent to a Curve

IV Tables of Data

Details

No. of pages:
293
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323157308

About the Author

George W. Jr. Latimer

