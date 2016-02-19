Modern Experimental Chemistry provides techniques of qualitative analysis that reinforce experiments on ionic equilibriums.

This book includes the determination of water in hydrated salts; identification of an organic compound after determining its molecular weight; and nonaqueous titration of a salt of a weak acid. The calculation of chemical stoichiometry; calculation of thermodynamic properties by determining the change in equilibrium with temperature; and chromium chemistry are also covered.

This compilation contains enough experiments for classes which have six hours of laboratory (two 3-hour meetings) per week to last two semesters.

This publication is intended for chemistry students as an introductory manual to chemistry laboratory.