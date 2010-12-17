Modern Engineering Thermodynamics
1st Edition
Description
Modern Engineering Thermodynamics is designed for use in a standard two-semester engineering thermodynamics course sequence.
The first half of the text contains material suitable for a basic Thermodynamics course taken by engineers from all majors. The second half of the text is suitable for an Applied Thermodynamics course in mechanical engineering programs. The text has numerous features that are unique among engineering textbooks, including historical vignettes, critical thinking boxes, and case studies. All are designed to bring real engineering applications into a subject that can be somewhat abstract and mathematical.
Over 200 worked examples and more than 1,300 end of chapter problems provide opportunities to practice solving problems related to concepts in the text.
Key Features
Readership
University students in mechanical, chemical, and general engineering taking a thermodynamics course.
Table of Contents
The Beginning; Thermodynamic Concepts; Thermodynamic Properties; The First Law of Thermodynamics and Energy Transport Mechanisms; First Law Closed System Applications; First Law Open System Applications; The Second Law of Thermodynamics: Entropy Transport and Production Mechanisms; Second Law Closed System Applications; Second Law Open System Applications; Availability Analysis; General Thermodynamic Property Relations; Mixtures of Gases and Vapors; Vapor and Gas Power Cycles; Vapor and Gas Refrigeration Cycles; Chemical Thermodynamics; Compressible Fluid Flow; Thermodynamics of Biological Systems; Introduction to Statistical Thermodynamics; Introduction to Coupled Phenomena; Appendix A: Physical Constants and Conversion Factors; Appendix B: Greek and Latin Origins of Engineering Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 825
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 17th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961736
About the Author
Robert Balmer
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering Professor Emeritus,University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Dean Emeritus, Engineering and Computer Science, Union College, Schenectady NY