Modern Engineering Thermodynamics is designed for use in a standard two-semester engineering thermodynamics course sequence.

The first half of the text contains material suitable for a basic Thermodynamics course taken by engineers from all majors. The second half of the text is suitable for an Applied Thermodynamics course in mechanical engineering programs. The text has numerous features that are unique among engineering textbooks, including historical vignettes, critical thinking boxes, and case studies. All are designed to bring real engineering applications into a subject that can be somewhat abstract and mathematical.

Over 200 worked examples and more than 1,300 end of chapter problems provide opportunities to practice solving problems related to concepts in the text.