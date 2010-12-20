Modern Engineering Thermodynamics - Textbook with Tables Booklet offers a problem-solving approach to basic and applied engineering thermodynamics, with historical vignettes, critical thinking boxes and case studies throughout to help relate abstract concepts to actual engineering applications. It also contains applications to modern engineering issues.

This textbook is designed for use in a standard two-semester engineering thermodynamics course sequence, with the goal of helping students develop engineering problem solving skills through the use of structured problem-solving techniques. The first half of the text contains material suitable for a basic Thermodynamics course taken by engineers from all majors. The second half of the text is suitable for an Applied Thermodynamics course in mechanical engineering programs. The Second Law of Thermodynamics is introduced through a basic entropy concept, providing students a more intuitive understanding of this key course topic. Property Values are discussed before the First Law of Thermodynamics to ensure students have a firm understanding of property data before using them. Over 200 worked examples and more than 1,300 end of chapter problems provide an extensive opportunity to practice solving problems. For greater instructor flexibility at exam time, thermodynamic tables are provided in a separate accompanying booklet.

University students in mechanical, chemical, and general engineering taking a thermodynamics course will find this book extremely helpful.