Modern Engineering Thermodynamics - Textbook with Tables Booklet - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123850737, 9780123850744

Modern Engineering Thermodynamics - Textbook with Tables Booklet

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Balmer
eBook ISBN: 9780123850744
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th December 2010
Description

Modern Engineering Thermodynamics - Textbook with Tables Booklet offers a problem-solving approach to basic and applied engineering thermodynamics, with historical vignettes, critical thinking boxes and case studies throughout to help relate abstract concepts to actual engineering applications. It also contains applications to modern engineering issues.

This textbook is designed for use in a standard two-semester engineering thermodynamics course sequence, with the goal of helping students develop engineering problem solving skills through the use of structured problem-solving techniques. The first half of the text contains material suitable for a basic Thermodynamics course taken by engineers from all majors. The second half of the text is suitable for an Applied Thermodynamics course in mechanical engineering programs. The Second Law of Thermodynamics is introduced through a basic entropy concept, providing students a more intuitive understanding of this key course topic. Property Values are discussed before the First Law of Thermodynamics to ensure students have a firm understanding of property data before using them. Over 200 worked examples and more than 1,300 end of chapter problems provide an extensive opportunity to practice solving problems. For greater instructor flexibility at exam time, thermodynamic tables are provided in a separate accompanying booklet.

University students in mechanical, chemical, and general engineering taking a thermodynamics course will find this book extremely helpful.

Key Features

  • Provides the reader with clear presentations of the fundamental principles of basic and applied engineering thermodynamics.
  • Helps students develop engineering problem solving skills through the use of structured problem-solving techniques.
  • Introduces the Second Law of Thermodynamics through a basic entropy concept, providing students a more intuitive understanding of this key course topic.
  • Covers Property Values before the First Law of Thermodynamics to ensure students have a firm understanding of property data before using them.
  • Over 200 worked examples and more than 1,300 end of chapter problems offer students extensive opportunity to practice solving problems.
  • Historical Vignettes, Critical Thinking boxes and Case Studies throughout the book help relate abstract concepts to actual engineering applications.
  • For greater instructor flexibility at exam time, thermodynamic tables are provided in a separate accompanying booklet.

Readership

Table of Contents

The Beginning; Thermodynamic Concepts; Thermodynamic Properties; The First Law of Thermodynamics and Energy Transport Mechanisms; First Law Closed System Applications; First Law Open System Applications; The Second Law of Thermodynamics: Entropy Transport and Production Mechanisms; Second Law Closed System Applications; Second Law Open System Applications; Availability Analysis; General Thermodynamic Property Relations; Mixtures of Gases and Vapors; Vapor and Gas Power Cycles; Vapor and Gas Refrigeration Cycles; Chemical Thermodynamics; Compressible Fluid Flow; Thermodynamics of Biological Systems; Introduction to Statistical Thermodynamics; Introduction to Coupled Phenomena; Appendix A: Physical Constants and Conversion Factors; Appendix B: Greek and Latin Origins of Engineering Terms

Included in Booklet "Tables to Accompany Modern Engineering Thermodynamics" - Thermodynamic Tables; Thermodynamic Charts

 

Details

About the Author

Robert Balmer

Affiliations and Expertise

Mechanical Engineering Professor Emeritus,University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Dean Emeritus, Engineering and Computer Science, Union College, Schenectady NY

