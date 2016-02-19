Modern Electronic Materials
1st Edition
Description
Modern Electronic Materials focuses on the development of electronic components. The book first discusses the history of electronic components, including early developments up to 1900, developments up to World War II, post-war developments, and a comparison of present microelectric techniques. The text takes a look at resistive materials. Topics include resistor requirements, basic properties, evaporated film resistors, thick film resistors, and special resistors. The text examines dielectric materials. Considerations include basic properties, evaporated dielectric materials, ceramic dielectrics, metallization process, vacuum tightness, and materials with large values of permittivity. The text also discusses the reliability of discrete electronic components. The book also explains magnetic materials. Focus is on basic properties, preparation of ferrite materials, magnetization curve, and microwave properties of ferrite materials. The text is a valuable reference for readers interested in electronic materials.
Table of Contents
1 The History of Electronic Components
2 Resistive Materials
3 Dielectric Materials
4 The Reliability of Discrete Electronic Components
5 Magnetic Materials
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103396
About the Author
John Watkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Public Health Medicine, National Public Health Service for Wales, UK