Modern Electrical Installation for Craft Students
3rd Edition
Description
Modern Electrical Installation for Craft Students, Volume 2, Third Edition discusses several topics concerning electrical installations. The book is comprised of eight chapters that deal with craft theory, associated subjects, and electrical industries. Chapter 1 covers inductors and inductance, while Chapter 2 tackles capacitors and capacitance. Chapter 3 deals with inductance and capacitance in installation work. The book also discusses cells, batteries, and transformers. The electrical industries, control and earthing, and testing are also dealt with. The last chapter discusses the basic electronics technology. The text will be of great use to craft students and other professionals dealing with electrical installations.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Inductors and Inductance
2 Capacitors and Capacitance
3 Inductance and Capacitance in Installation Work
4 Cells, Batteries and Transformers
5 Electrical Industries
6 Control and Earthing
7 Testing
8 Basic Electronics Technology
Miscellaneous Questions on Part I
Answers to Test Questions
Answers to Miscellaneous Questions on Part I
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1990
- Published:
- 1st March 1990
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483106205
About the Author
Brian Scaddan
Brian Scaddan is a consultant and an Honorary Member of City and Guilds. He has over 35 years' experience in Further Education, and is now Director of Brian Scaddan Associates, Engineering Training Consultants. He is a leading author of books on electrical installation, inspection and testing, including IEE Wiring Regulations: Explained and Illustrated and Electrical Installation Work. Brian also runs PAT training courses for the City & Guilds 2377 exam.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brian Scaddan Associates, Training Consultants, Portsmouth, Hants, UK