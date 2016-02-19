Bibliotheca Mathematica, Volume 6: Modern Dimension Theory provides a brief account of dimension theory as it has been developed since 1941, including the principal results of the classical theory for separable metric spaces.

This book discusses the decomposition theorem, Baire's zero-dimensional spaces, dimension of separable metric spaces, and characterization of dimension by a sequence of coverings. The imbedding of countable-dimensional spaces, sum theorem for strong inductive dimension, and cohomology group of a topological space are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the uniformly zero-dimensional mappings, theorems in euclidean space, transfinite inductive dimension, and dimension of non-metrizable spaces.

This volume is recommended to students and specialists researching on dimension theory.