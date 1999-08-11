Modern Dictionary of Electronics - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780750698665, 9780080511986

Modern Dictionary of Electronics

7th Edition

Authors: Rudolf F. Graf
eBook ISBN: 9780080511986
Paperback ISBN: 9780750698665
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 11th August 1999
Page Count: 869
Description

Included in this fully revised classic are well over 28,000 terms, phrases, acronyms, and abbreviations from the ever-expanding worlds of consumer electronics, optics, microelectronics, computers, communications, and medical electronics. From the basic elements of theory to the most cutting-edge circuit technology, this book explains it all in both words and pictures.

For easy reference, the author has provided definitions for standard abbreviations and equations as well as tables of SI (International System of Units) units, measurements, and schematic symbols

Modern Dictionary of Electronics is the bible of technology reference for readers around the world. Now fully updated by the original author, this essential, comprehensive reference book should be in the library of every engineer, technician, technical writer, hobbyist, and student.

About the Author

Rudolf F. Graf

Affiliations and Expertise

Graduate Electronics Engineer. Received his MBA at New York University. He is a senior member of the IEEE, a licensed amateur radio operator, and holder of a first-class radiotelephone operator's license. He currently lives in New York.

Reviews

"Completely updated, this comprehensive dictionary contains over 28,000 electronic terms, phrases, acronyms, and abbreviations from the ever-expanding worlds of consumer electronics, optics, microelectronics, computers, communications, and medical electronics. This dictionary is a valuable resource for professionals in the field, hobbyists, students, or anyone interested in electronics." -- Poptronics

Ratings and Reviews

