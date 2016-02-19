Modern Developments in Heat Transfer
1st Edition
Description
Modern Developments in Heat Transfer provides information pertinent to heat transfer investigation, including convective heat transfer, radiation heat transfer, as well as heat and mass transfer. This book examines the aspects and properties of high temperature heat transfer.
Organized into 14 chapters, this book starts with an overview of noncircular duct heat transfer in a wide range of engineering applications from automobile radiators to nuclear power plants. This text then examines the differences between circular and noncircular duct flows. Other chapters describe energy transport by radiation wherein photons, as energy carriers, are released from molecules of the radiating body and travel on straight lines until they are scattered or absorbed by other atoms or molecules. This book discusses as well the process of evaporation, which results in the conversion of a liquid into a vapor. The final chapter deals with plasma dynamics and its features. Physicists, chemists, mathematicians, and engineers will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Non-circular Duct Convective Heat Transfer
Chapter 2. Heat Transfer from Chemically Reacting Gases
Chapter 3. Ablation Cooling
Chapter 4. Heat Transfer with Boiling
Chapter 5. Similarities between Energy Transport in Rarefied Gases and by Thermal Radiation
Chapter 6. On the Calculation of Radiant Interchange between Surfaces
Chapter 7. Thermal Radiation Properties of Solids
Chapter 8. Heat Transfer Research in Japan
Chapter 9. Measurements of the Thermal Contact Resistance from Stainless Steel to Liquid Sodium
Chapter 10. Viscosity of Water and Steam at High Pressures and Temperatures up to 800 Atmospheres and 700°C
Chapter 11. High Temperature Thermodynamic Properties
Chapter 12. Gas-Surface Interaction in an Enthalpy-Composition Chart
Chapter 13. An Investigation of the Anode Energy Balance of High Intensity Arcs in Argon
Chapter 14. Recent Developments in Plasma Heat Transfer
- 506
- English
- © Academic Press 1963
- 1st January 1963
- Academic Press
- 9780323147736