Modern Developments in Heat Transfer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956354, 9780323147736

Modern Developments in Heat Transfer

1st Edition

Editors: Warren Ibele
eBook ISBN: 9780323147736
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 506
Description

Modern Developments in Heat Transfer provides information pertinent to heat transfer investigation, including convective heat transfer, radiation heat transfer, as well as heat and mass transfer. This book examines the aspects and properties of high temperature heat transfer.
Organized into 14 chapters, this book starts with an overview of noncircular duct heat transfer in a wide range of engineering applications from automobile radiators to nuclear power plants. This text then examines the differences between circular and noncircular duct flows. Other chapters describe energy transport by radiation wherein photons, as energy carriers, are released from molecules of the radiating body and travel on straight lines until they are scattered or absorbed by other atoms or molecules. This book discusses as well the process of evaporation, which results in the conversion of a liquid into a vapor. The final chapter deals with plasma dynamics and its features. Physicists, chemists, mathematicians, and engineers will find this book extremely useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1. Non-circular Duct Convective Heat Transfer

Chapter 2. Heat Transfer from Chemically Reacting Gases

Chapter 3. Ablation Cooling

Chapter 4. Heat Transfer with Boiling

Chapter 5. Similarities between Energy Transport in Rarefied Gases and by Thermal Radiation

Chapter 6. On the Calculation of Radiant Interchange between Surfaces

Chapter 7. Thermal Radiation Properties of Solids

Chapter 8. Heat Transfer Research in Japan

Chapter 9. Measurements of the Thermal Contact Resistance from Stainless Steel to Liquid Sodium

Chapter 10. Viscosity of Water and Steam at High Pressures and Temperatures up to 800 Atmospheres and 700°C

Chapter 11. High Temperature Thermodynamic Properties

Chapter 12. Gas-Surface Interaction in an Enthalpy-Composition Chart

Chapter 13. An Investigation of the Anode Energy Balance of High Intensity Arcs in Argon

Chapter 14. Recent Developments in Plasma Heat Transfer

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
506
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323147736

About the Editor

Warren Ibele

