Modern Developments in Heat Transfer provides information pertinent to heat transfer investigation, including convective heat transfer, radiation heat transfer, as well as heat and mass transfer. This book examines the aspects and properties of high temperature heat transfer.

Organized into 14 chapters, this book starts with an overview of noncircular duct heat transfer in a wide range of engineering applications from automobile radiators to nuclear power plants. This text then examines the differences between circular and noncircular duct flows. Other chapters describe energy transport by radiation wherein photons, as energy carriers, are released from molecules of the radiating body and travel on straight lines until they are scattered or absorbed by other atoms or molecules. This book discusses as well the process of evaporation, which results in the conversion of a liquid into a vapor. The final chapter deals with plasma dynamics and its features. Physicists, chemists, mathematicians, and engineers will find this book extremely useful.