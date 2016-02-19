Modern Developments in Energy, Combustion and Spectroscopy
1st Edition
In Honor of S. S. Penner
Description
This compendium of technical articles is dedicated to Professor Stanford Solomon Penner on the occasion of his 70th birthday. As one of the most prominent scientists of our times, he has been particularly instrumental in advancing the field of combustion science while simultaneously he has developed quantitative spectroscopy into an important engineering discipline, and is also a leading international expert on energy issues. Written primarily by researchers who were Professor Penner's doctorate students during the last four decades, the articles consist of original contributions as well as previously published papers that provide important insights into combustion, spectroscopy, and energy problems. Among the topics included are turbulent combustion, flame structure, detonations, spectroscopic diagnostics, spectroscopy of atmospheric gases, and physical problems associated with nuclear reactors as well as electric power distribution, and energy conversion. The book includes a short biography of Professor Penner and a complete bibliography of his publications.
Readership
For engineers and scientists in the fields of energy, combustion science and spectroscopy.
Table of Contents
Chapter headings: Preface. Contributors. A biography of S.S. Penner. Publications of S.S. Penner. Turbulent combustion in contrast to flames (A.K. Oppenheim). Theory of steady, one-dimensional laminar flame propagation (F.A. Williams). On the gasification mechanisms of multicomponent droplets (C.K. Law, H.K. Law). Effects of buoyancy on laminar, transitional and turbulent gas jet diffusion flames (M.Y. Bahadori et al.). Oblique detonation structures in RAM accelerators (C. Li et al.). Laser-based measurements of vapor-phase sodium molecules in combustion systems (A.A. Boni et al.). In-pile corrosion of grade H-451 graphite by steam (M.B. Richards et al.). Heat transfer from underground power cables (D.B. Olfe, A. Bernath). Encouraging energy efficiency in building design using computer technology (M.R. Brambley, R.W. Quadrel). Performance of a transverse flow gas lens (D.J. Spencer et al.). Thermal infrared absorption of atmospheric radiation by water vapor and its effect on climate (P. Varanasi). Gaseous density and linewidth from combined integral and line peak absorption (M. Lapp, C.J. Gallagher). Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1993
- Published:
- 6th January 1994
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287799
About the Editor
F.A. Williams
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Diego, USA
A.K. Oppenheim
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, USA
D.B. Olfe
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Diego, USA
M. Lapp
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandia National Laboratories