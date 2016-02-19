Modern Developments in Energy, Combustion and Spectroscopy

This compendium of technical articles is dedicated to Professor Stanford Solomon Penner on the occasion of his 70th birthday. As one of the most prominent scientists of our times, he has been particularly instrumental in advancing the field of combustion science while simultaneously he has developed quantitative spectroscopy into an important engineering discipline, and is also a leading international expert on energy issues. Written primarily by researchers who were Professor Penner's doctorate students during the last four decades, the articles consist of original contributions as well as previously published papers that provide important insights into combustion, spectroscopy, and energy problems. Among the topics included are turbulent combustion, flame structure, detonations, spectroscopic diagnostics, spectroscopy of atmospheric gases, and physical problems associated with nuclear reactors as well as electric power distribution, and energy conversion. The book includes a short biography of Professor Penner and a complete bibliography of his publications.