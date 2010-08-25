Modern Dental Assisting - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9781437717297, 9781437727814

Modern Dental Assisting

10th Edition

Authors: Doni Bird Debbie Robinson
eBook ISBN: 9781437727814
eBook ISBN: 9780323290883
eBook ISBN: 9781455754403
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th August 2010
Page Count: 1216
Description

Prepare for a successful career as a dental assistant! Modern Dental Assisting is the leading text in dental assisting -- the most trusted, the most comprehensive, and the most current. Using an easy-to-understand approach, this resource offers a complete foundation in the basic and advanced clinical skills you must master to achieve clinical competency. It describes dental assisting procedures with photographs and clear, step-by-step instructions. Along with the textbook, this complete learning package includes a companion Evolve website replete with learning exercises and games and a DVD with video clips of dental assisting procedures plus animations and review questions. Written by Doni Bird and Debbie Robinson, two well-known and well-respected dental assisting educators, this edition is also available as a Pageburst e-book.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage makes this your single, start-to-finish source for dental assisting training.
  • A highly approachable writing style presents the latest information and procedures in a way that makes it easy to understand and apply the material.
  • Concise chapters presented within short parts move from profession basics and sciences to infection control, safety, clinical dentistry, radiography, materials, specialty dental practice, and dental office administration.
  • Superb, full-color illustrations and photographs show procedures, equipment, and instruments.
  • Illustrated, step-by-step procedures show the skills that dental assistants must master, detailing for each the goal, equipment and supplies needed, chronological steps, and rationales.
  • Expanded Functions procedures boxes describe special dental assisting procedures allowed only in certain states.
  • Procedure icons alert you to issues relating to core procedures, e.g., that you should make notes in the patient's record, don personal protective equipment, or watch for moisture contamination.
  • Key terms are accompanied by phonetic pronunciations, highlighted within the text, and defined in boxes on the same or facing page.
  • Critical thinking questions end each chapter with mini-case scenarios and application-style questions.
  • Learning and performance outcomes in each chapter set goals for what you will accomplish and also serve as checkpoints for comprehension, skills mastery, and study tools for exam preparation.
  • Summary tables and boxes make it easy to review key concepts and procedures.
  • Recall boxes appear after sections of text and include questions to ensure that you understand the material.
  • CDC boxes cite the latest recommendations for infection control and summarize regulations.
  • Eye to the Future boxes introduce cutting-edge research, future trends, and topics.
  • Legal and Ethical Implications boxes focus on the behaviors that you will need to practice to protect yourself, your patients, and the practice for which you work.
  • Patient Education boxes summarize content within the context of patient education take-away points.
  • A glossary provides a quick and handy way to look up terminology, with chapter references indicating where terms are introduced and discussed within chapters.
  • Interactive Dental Office program on the companion Evolve website provides 25 case studies with integrated radiographic mounting and dental charting exercises to help you problem-solve your way through a wide variety of dental conditions and procedures; games help you review and study in the areas of pathology, radiation safety, business office activities, workplace safety, oral anatomy, and dental instruments.
  • Canadian Content Corner on the Evolve site highlights Canadian-specific dental information.
  • A student workbook corresponds to the textbook and offers review and practice of essential tasks that dental assistants perform every day, plus competency skill sheets and detachable flashcards for on-the-go review. Sold separately.

Table of Contents

Part 1: The Dental Assisting Profession

1. History of Dentistry

2. The Professional Dental Assistant

3. The Dental Healthcare Team

4. Dental Ethics

5. Dentistry and the Law

Part 2: Sciences in Dentistry

6. General Anatomy

7. General Physiology

8. Oral Embryology and Histology

9. Head and Neck Anatomy

10. Landmarks of the Face and Oral Cavity

11. Overview of the Dentitions

12. Tooth Morphology

Part 3: Oral Health and Prevention of Dental Disease

13. Dental Caries

14. Periodontal Disease

15. Preventive Dentistry

16. Nutrition

17. Oral Pathology

Part 4: Infection Prevention in Dentistry

18. Microbiology

19. Disease Transmission and Infection Prevention

20. Principles and Techniques of Disinfection

21. Principles and Techniques of Instrument Processing and Sterilization

Part 5: Occupational Health and Safety

22. Regulatory and Advisory Agencies

23. Chemical and Waste Management

24. Dental Unit Waterlines

25. Ergonomics

Part 6: Patient Information and Assessment

26. The Patient Record

27. Vital Signs

28. Oral Diagnosis and Treatment Planning

29. The Special Needs and Medically Compromised Patient

30. Principles of Pharmacology

31. Assisting in a Medical Emergency

Part 7: Foundation of Clinical Dentistry

32. The Dental Office

33. Delivering Dental Care

34. Dental Hand Instruments

35. Dental Handpieces and Accessories

36. Moisture Control

37. Anesthesia and Pain Control

Part 8: Dental Radiography

38. Foundations of Radiography, Radiographic Equipment, and Radiation Safety

39. Digital Imaging, Dental Film, and Processing Radiographs

40. Legal Issues, Quality Assurance, and Infection Prevention

41. Intraoral Imaging

42. Extraoral Imaging

Part 9: Dental Materials

43. Restorative and Esthetic Dental Materials

44. Dental Liners, Bases, and Bonding Systems

45. Dental Cements

46. Impression Materials

47. Laboratory Materials and Procedures

Part 10: Assisting in Comprehensive Dental Care

48. General Dentistry

49. Matrix Systems for Restorative Dentistry

50. Fixed Prosthodontics

51. Provisional Coverage

52. Removable Prosthodontics

53. Dental Implants

54. Endodontics

55. Periodontics

56. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

57. Pediatric Dentistry

58. Coronal Polishing

59. Dental Sealants

60. Orthodontics

Part 11: Dental Administration and Communication Skills

61. Communication in the Dental Office

62. Business Operating Systems

63. Financial Management in the Dental Office

64. Marketing Your Skills

References

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Doni Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA

Debbie Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

