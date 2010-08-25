Modern Dental Assisting
10th Edition
Description
Prepare for a successful career as a dental assistant! Modern Dental Assisting is the leading text in dental assisting -- the most trusted, the most comprehensive, and the most current. Using an easy-to-understand approach, this resource offers a complete foundation in the basic and advanced clinical skills you must master to achieve clinical competency. It describes dental assisting procedures with photographs and clear, step-by-step instructions. Along with the textbook, this complete learning package includes a companion Evolve website replete with learning exercises and games and a DVD with video clips of dental assisting procedures plus animations and review questions. Written by Doni Bird and Debbie Robinson, two well-known and well-respected dental assisting educators, this edition is also available as a Pageburst e-book.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage makes this your single, start-to-finish source for dental assisting training.
- A highly approachable writing style presents the latest information and procedures in a way that makes it easy to understand and apply the material.
- Concise chapters presented within short parts move from profession basics and sciences to infection control, safety, clinical dentistry, radiography, materials, specialty dental practice, and dental office administration.
- Superb, full-color illustrations and photographs show procedures, equipment, and instruments.
- Illustrated, step-by-step procedures show the skills that dental assistants must master, detailing for each the goal, equipment and supplies needed, chronological steps, and rationales.
- Expanded Functions procedures boxes describe special dental assisting procedures allowed only in certain states.
- Procedure icons alert you to issues relating to core procedures, e.g., that you should make notes in the patient's record, don personal protective equipment, or watch for moisture contamination.
- Key terms are accompanied by phonetic pronunciations, highlighted within the text, and defined in boxes on the same or facing page.
- Critical thinking questions end each chapter with mini-case scenarios and application-style questions.
- Learning and performance outcomes in each chapter set goals for what you will accomplish and also serve as checkpoints for comprehension, skills mastery, and study tools for exam preparation.
- Summary tables and boxes make it easy to review key concepts and procedures.
- Recall boxes appear after sections of text and include questions to ensure that you understand the material.
- CDC boxes cite the latest recommendations for infection control and summarize regulations.
- Eye to the Future boxes introduce cutting-edge research, future trends, and topics.
- Legal and Ethical Implications boxes focus on the behaviors that you will need to practice to protect yourself, your patients, and the practice for which you work.
- Patient Education boxes summarize content within the context of patient education take-away points.
- A glossary provides a quick and handy way to look up terminology, with chapter references indicating where terms are introduced and discussed within chapters.
- Interactive Dental Office program on the companion Evolve website provides 25 case studies with integrated radiographic mounting and dental charting exercises to help you problem-solve your way through a wide variety of dental conditions and procedures; games help you review and study in the areas of pathology, radiation safety, business office activities, workplace safety, oral anatomy, and dental instruments.
- Canadian Content Corner on the Evolve site highlights Canadian-specific dental information.
- A student workbook corresponds to the textbook and offers review and practice of essential tasks that dental assistants perform every day, plus competency skill sheets and detachable flashcards for on-the-go review. Sold separately.
Table of Contents
Part 1: The Dental Assisting Profession
1. History of Dentistry
2. The Professional Dental Assistant
3. The Dental Healthcare Team
4. Dental Ethics
5. Dentistry and the Law
Part 2: Sciences in Dentistry
6. General Anatomy
7. General Physiology
8. Oral Embryology and Histology
9. Head and Neck Anatomy
10. Landmarks of the Face and Oral Cavity
11. Overview of the Dentitions
12. Tooth Morphology
Part 3: Oral Health and Prevention of Dental Disease
13. Dental Caries
14. Periodontal Disease
15. Preventive Dentistry
16. Nutrition
17. Oral Pathology
Part 4: Infection Prevention in Dentistry
18. Microbiology
19. Disease Transmission and Infection Prevention
20. Principles and Techniques of Disinfection
21. Principles and Techniques of Instrument Processing and Sterilization
Part 5: Occupational Health and Safety
22. Regulatory and Advisory Agencies
23. Chemical and Waste Management
24. Dental Unit Waterlines
25. Ergonomics
Part 6: Patient Information and Assessment
26. The Patient Record
27. Vital Signs
28. Oral Diagnosis and Treatment Planning
29. The Special Needs and Medically Compromised Patient
30. Principles of Pharmacology
31. Assisting in a Medical Emergency
Part 7: Foundation of Clinical Dentistry
32. The Dental Office
33. Delivering Dental Care
34. Dental Hand Instruments
35. Dental Handpieces and Accessories
36. Moisture Control
37. Anesthesia and Pain Control
Part 8: Dental Radiography
38. Foundations of Radiography, Radiographic Equipment, and Radiation Safety
39. Digital Imaging, Dental Film, and Processing Radiographs
40. Legal Issues, Quality Assurance, and Infection Prevention
41. Intraoral Imaging
42. Extraoral Imaging
Part 9: Dental Materials
43. Restorative and Esthetic Dental Materials
44. Dental Liners, Bases, and Bonding Systems
45. Dental Cements
46. Impression Materials
47. Laboratory Materials and Procedures
Part 10: Assisting in Comprehensive Dental Care
48. General Dentistry
49. Matrix Systems for Restorative Dentistry
50. Fixed Prosthodontics
51. Provisional Coverage
52. Removable Prosthodontics
53. Dental Implants
54. Endodontics
55. Periodontics
56. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
57. Pediatric Dentistry
58. Coronal Polishing
59. Dental Sealants
60. Orthodontics
Part 11: Dental Administration and Communication Skills
61. Communication in the Dental Office
62. Business Operating Systems
63. Financial Management in the Dental Office
64. Marketing Your Skills
References
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 25th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437727814
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323290883
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754403
About the Author
Doni Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA
Debbie Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC