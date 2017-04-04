Modern Dental Assisting - Text, Workbook, and Boyd: Dental Instruments, 6e Package - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323495882

Modern Dental Assisting - Text, Workbook, and Boyd: Dental Instruments, 6e Package

12th Edition

Authors: Doni Bird Debbie Robinson Linda Boyd
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323495882
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th April 2017
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323495882

About the Author

Doni Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA

Debbie Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Linda Boyd

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Coordinator Registered Dental Assisting Program, Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill, CA

