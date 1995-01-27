Modern Density Functional Theory: A Tool For Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444821713, 9780080536705

Modern Density Functional Theory: A Tool For Chemistry, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: P. Politzer Jorge Seminario
eBook ISBN: 9780080536705
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th January 1995
Page Count: 404
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
300.00
255.00
240.00
204.00
390.00
331.50
390.00
331.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. An introduction to density functional theory in chemistry (J.M. Seminario). 2. Semilocal density functionals for exchange and correlation: Theory and applications (K. Burke et al.). 3. The local-scaling version of density functional theory: A practical method for rigorous calculations of many-electron systems (E.V. Ludeña et al.). 4. Towards a practical algorithm for large molecule calculations (Z. Zhou). 5. Symmetry and density-functional exchange and correlation (B.I. Dunlap). 6. Development, implementation and applications of efficient methodologies for density functional calculations (B.G. Johnson). 7. DMol, a standard tool for density functional calculations: Review and advances (B. Delley, P. Scherrer). 8. Constrained optimization procedure for finding transition states and reaction pathways in the framework of Guassian based density functional method: The case of isomerization reactions (Y. Abashkin et al.). 9. The calculation of NMR and ESR spectroscopy parameters using density functional theory (V.G. Malkin et al.). 10. Density functional theory and transition metal oxides (E. Broclawik). 11. Density functional studies of decomposition processes of energetic molecules (P. Politzer et al.). 12. Density functional theory: Further applications (P.B. Balbuena, J.M. Seminario). Index.

Description

Density Functional Theory (DFT) is currently receiving a great deal of attention as chemists come to realize its important role as a tool for chemistry. This book covers the theoretical principles of DFT, and details its application to several contemporary problems. All current techniques are covered, many are critically assessed, and some proposals for the future are reviewed. The book demonstrates that DFT is a practical solution to the problems standard ab initio methods have with chemical accuracy.

The book is aimed at both the theoretical chemist and the experimentalist who want to relate their experiments to the governing theory. It will prove a useful and enduring reference work.

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080536705

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P. Politzer Editor

Jorge Seminario Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University, College Station, TAMU 3122, TX, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.