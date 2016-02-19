Modern Data Analysis contains the proceedings of a Workshop on Modern Data Analysis held in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 2-4, 1980 under the auspices of the United States Army Research Office. The papers review theories and methods of data analysis and cover topics ranging from single and multiple quantile-quantile (Q-Q) plotting procedures to biplot display and pencil-and-paper exploratory data analysis methods. Projection pursuit methods for data analysis are also discussed.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an introduction to styles of data analysis techniques, followed by an analysis of single and multiple Q-Q plotting procedures. Problems involving extreme-value data and the behavior of sample averages are considered. Subsequent chapters deal with the use of smelting in guiding re-expression; geometric data analysis; and influence functions and regression diagnostics. The final chapter examines the use and interpretation of robust analysis of variance for the general non-full-rank linear model. The procedures are described in terms of their mathematical structure, which leads to efficient computational algorithms.

This monograph should be of interest to mathematicians and statisticians.