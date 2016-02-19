Modern Data Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124381803, 9781483263069

Modern Data Analysis

1st Edition

Editors: Robert L. Launer Andrew F. Siegel
eBook ISBN: 9781483263069
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1982
Page Count: 216
Description

Modern Data Analysis contains the proceedings of a Workshop on Modern Data Analysis held in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 2-4, 1980 under the auspices of the United States Army Research Office. The papers review theories and methods of data analysis and cover topics ranging from single and multiple quantile-quantile (Q-Q) plotting procedures to biplot display and pencil-and-paper exploratory data analysis methods. Projection pursuit methods for data analysis are also discussed.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an introduction to styles of data analysis techniques, followed by an analysis of single and multiple Q-Q plotting procedures. Problems involving extreme-value data and the behavior of sample averages are considered. Subsequent chapters deal with the use of smelting in guiding re-expression; geometric data analysis; and influence functions and regression diagnostics. The final chapter examines the use and interpretation of robust analysis of variance for the general non-full-rank linear model. The procedures are described in terms of their mathematical structure, which leads to efficient computational algorithms.

This monograph should be of interest to mathematicians and statisticians.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Abstracts

Introduction to Styles of Data Analysis Techniques

Some Multiple Q-Q Plotting Procedures

A Reader's Guide to Smoothing Scatterplots and Graphical Methods for Regression

Some Comparisons of Biplot Display and Pencil-and-Paper Exploratory Data Analysis Methods

The Use of Smelting in Guiding Re-Expression

Geometric Data Analysis: An Interactive Graphics Program for Shape Comparison

Projection Pursuit Methods for Data Analysis

Influence Functions and Regression Diagnostics

The Use and Interpretation of Robust Analysis of Variance

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483263069

About the Editor

Robert L. Launer

Andrew F. Siegel

Ratings and Reviews

