Modern Critical Care Endocrinology, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 35-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Rinaldo Bellomo, focuses on Modern Critical Care Endocrinology. Article topics include: Diabetes insipidus and SIADH in the ICU; Estrogen therapy in ICU patients; The angiotensin family, ACE and ACE 2; Angiotensin II in vasodilatory shock; Vasopressin in vasodilatory shock; Hydrocortisone in vasodilatory shock; Erythropoietin in trauma and critical illness; HbA1c and permissive hyperglycemia in diabetic ICU patients; Osteoporosis and the critically ill patient; New oral agents for the treatment of diabetes; Melatonin in critical care; The incretins in ICU patients; Hepcidin; Thyroid hormone therapy in the ICU; and Hormonal therapy in organ donors.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323677912
About the Authors
Rinaldo Bellomo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society Clinical Trials Group; Director of Intensive Care Research, Department of Intensive Care, Austin & Repatriation Medical Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia