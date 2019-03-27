Modern Critical Care Endocrinology, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 35-2

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Rinaldo Bellomo, focuses on Modern Critical Care Endocrinology. Article topics include: Diabetes insipidus and SIADH in the ICU; Estrogen therapy in ICU patients; The angiotensin family, ACE and ACE 2; Angiotensin II in vasodilatory shock; Vasopressin in vasodilatory shock; Hydrocortisone in vasodilatory shock; Erythropoietin in trauma and critical illness; HbA1c and permissive hyperglycemia in diabetic ICU patients; Osteoporosis and the critically ill patient; New oral agents for the treatment of diabetes; Melatonin in critical care; The incretins in ICU patients; Hepcidin; Thyroid hormone therapy in the ICU; and Hormonal therapy in organ donors.