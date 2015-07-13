Modern Concepts in Aesthetic Dentistry and Multi-disciplined Reconstructive Grand Rounds, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 59-3

This issue is the third issue Dr. John Calamia and colleagues have edited on cosmetic dentistry. This issue, titled "Modern Concepts in Aesthetic Dentistry & Multi-disciplined Reconstructive Grand Rounds," features 20 articles on Smile design, Proportional smile design, Use of Kois analyzer in the restoration of anterior dentition, Cements and adhesives for all-ceramic restorations, Replacement of old PFM crowns with all ceramic restorations, Cosmetic makeover insuring patient input, Orthodontic intervention: diastema closure, Fluorosis, chemical abrasion, and porcelain veneers, Aesthetic smile enhancement, Treatment of intrinsic stains, Moderate mandibular anterior crowding, Functional and aesthetic rehabilitation, Restoration of the anterior segment, Full mouth reconstruction of worn dentition, Interdisciplinary aesthetic treatment, Gummy smile reduction, Diastema closure, and much more!