Modern Concepts in Aesthetic Dentistry and Multi-disciplined Reconstructive Grand Rounds, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323390941, 9780323390958

Modern Concepts in Aesthetic Dentistry and Multi-disciplined Reconstructive Grand Rounds, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 59-3

1st Edition

Authors: John Calamia
eBook ISBN: 9780323390958
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323390941
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th July 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue is the third issue Dr. John Calamia and colleagues have edited on cosmetic dentistry. This issue, titled "Modern Concepts in Aesthetic Dentistry & Multi-disciplined Reconstructive Grand Rounds," features 20 articles on Smile design, Proportional smile design, Use of Kois analyzer in the restoration of anterior dentition, Cements and adhesives for all-ceramic restorations, Replacement of old PFM crowns with all ceramic restorations, Cosmetic makeover insuring patient input, Orthodontic intervention: diastema closure, Fluorosis, chemical abrasion, and porcelain veneers, Aesthetic smile enhancement, Treatment of intrinsic stains, Moderate mandibular anterior crowding, Functional and aesthetic rehabilitation, Restoration of the anterior segment, Full mouth reconstruction of worn dentition, Interdisciplinary aesthetic treatment, Gummy smile reduction, Diastema closure, and much more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323390958
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323390941

About the Authors

John Calamia Author

Affiliations and Expertise

NYU College of Dentistry

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.