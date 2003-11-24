Modern Cable Television Technology
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Once Over Lightly
1. Introduction to Cable Television
Part 2 The Signals
2. Analog Television
3. Digitally-Compressed Television
4. Digital Modulation
5. Cable Networking Protocols
6. Cable Telephony
Part 3 Headends
7. Signal Reception
8. Headend Signal Processing
9. Headend Operation
Part 4 Broadband Distribution Systems
10. Coaxial RF Technology
11. Coaxial Distribution Design
12. Linear Fiber-Optic Signal Transportation
13. Wavelength-Division Multiplexing
14. Linear Microwave Signal Transportation
15. End-to-End Performance
16. Upstream Issues
Part 5 System Architecture
17. Service-Related Architecture Requirements
18. Architectural Elements and Examples
19. Digital Fiber Modulation and Deep Fiber Architectures
20. Network Reliability
Part 6 Customer Interface Issues
21. Analog Video Reception
22. Digital Video Reception
23. Consumer Electronics Interface
24. Equipment Compatibility
25. Home Networks
Appendix
A. Channel Allocation
B. Video Waveforms
C. Digital Video Components
Description
Fully updated, revised, and expanded, this second edition of Modern Cable Television Technology addresses the significant changes undergone by cable since 1999--including, most notably, its continued transformation from a system for delivery of television to a scalable-bandwidth platform for a broad range of communication services. It provides in-depth coverage of high speed data transmission, home networking, IP-based voice, optical dense wavelength division multiplexing, new video compression techniques, integrated voice/video/data transport, and much more.
Intended as a day-to-day reference for cable engineers, this book illuminates all the technologies involved in building and maintaining a cable system. But it's also a great study guide for candidates for SCTE certification, and its careful explanations will benefit any technician whose work involves connecting to a cable system or building products that consume cable services.
Key Features
- Written by four of the most highly-esteemed cable engineers in the industry with a wealth of experience in cable, consumer electronics, and telecommunications
- All new material on digital technologies, new practices for delivering high speed data, home networking, IP-based voice technology, optical dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM), new video compression techniques, and integrated voice/video/data transport
- Covers the latest on emerging digital standards for voice, data, video, and multimedia
- Presents distribution systems, from drops through fiber optics, an covers everything from basic principles to network architectures
Readership
Cable engineers, telecom engineers, computer network engineers, and consumer electronics engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1052
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 24th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511931
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781558608283
Reviews
"Modern Cable Television Technology should be in the library of any company contemplating video services. It combines thorough coverage of its subject with a moderate amount of technical detail, resulting in a volume that both engineers and non-engineers alike will find useful. Although the book is clearly intended for readers having technical responsibilities related to networks providing video services, much of the material will be helpful as general background for non-technical personnel. In addition to the chapters we note below, the book provides two excellent appendices detailing channel allocation plans as variously implemented and video waveforms, a comprehensive glossary and an index. Each chapter provides helpful end notes for readers wishing to delve further into any specific question. The book is written by four authors, each of whom carries the highest engineering credentials within the cable television industry."
--EZine.com
"For those in search of a truly comprehensive cable engineering reference volume, you simply won't find anything better...Bottom line: If you don't yet have a copy, get one." - Ron Hranac, Communications Technology
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
David Large Author
David Large is a Principal in the consulting firm Media Connections Group. He is a Fellow Member of the SCTE, a Senior Member of the IEEE, a member of the NCTA Engineering Committee and a member of the NCTA/EIA Joint Engineering Committee.
Affiliations and Expertise
Altrio Communications
James Farmer Author
James Farmer is the Chief Technical Officer and Executive Vice President of Quality at ANTEC. A respected industry expert and communicator, Jim is widely published and is active in the National Cable Television Association (NCTA), the Society of Cable Television Engineers (SCTE), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wave7 Optics