Modern Biopolymer Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741950, 9780080921143

Modern Biopolymer Science

1st Edition

Bridging the Divide between Fundamental Treatise and Industrial Application

Editors: Stefan Kasapis Ian Norton Johan Ubbink
eBook ISBN: 9780080921143
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741950
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 2009
Page Count: 640
Description

Industrialists developing new food and pharmaceutical products face the challenge of innovation in an increasingly competitive market that must consider incredient cost, product added-value, expectations of a healthy life-style, improved sensory impact, controlled delivery of active compounds and last, but not lease, product stability. While much work has been done to explore, understand, and address these issues, a gap has emerged between recent advances in fundamental knowledge and its direct application to product situations with a growing need for scientific input.

Modern Biopolymer Science matches science to application by first acknowledging the differing viewpoints between those working with low-solids and those working with high-solids, and then sharing the expertise of those two camps under a unified framework of materials science.

Key Features

  • Real-world utilisation of fundamental science to achieve breakthroughs in product development
  • Includes a wide range of related aspects of low and high-solids systems for foods and pharmaceuticals
  • Covers more than bio-olymer science in foods by including biopolymer interactions with bioactive compounds, issues of importance in drug delivery and medicinal chemistry

Readership

Scientists and technologists at research and development units in the food, materials, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and life sciences industries including product research and development, packaging research and development and medical chemists..

Table of Contents

Low- and High-Solid Biopolymer/co-Solute Mixtures; Mapping the Different States of Food as a Function of Solids Content and Temperature Using a State Diagram; Microstructural Advances in the Understanding of Carbohydrate Glasses; Molecular Mobility of Bioactive Compounds in Biopolymer Matrices; Hydroccoloids and Medical Chemistry Applications; Fundamentals and Application of Protein Gelation; Biopolymer Composite Theory in Relation to Novel Product Development; Effect of Processing on Biopolymer Interactions; Molecular Theory of Polysaccharide Gels and Applications; Unifying Theory of Molecular Dynamics for Synthetic and Bio-macromolecules across the Viscoelastic Spectrum; Self Assembling Structures; Coacervates as Food Ingredients or Microencapsulation Delivery Systems; Biopolymer Films and Composite Coatings; Applications of Single-Molecule Techniques

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921143
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741950

About the Editor

Stefan Kasapis

Affiliations and Expertise

National University of Singapore

Ian Norton

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Birmingham

Johan Ubbink

Affiliations and Expertise

Nestle Research Centre - Switzerland

Ratings and Reviews

