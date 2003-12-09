Modern Aspects of Rare Earths and their Complexes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510105, 9780080536682

Modern Aspects of Rare Earths and their Complexes

1st Edition

Authors: Vinny R. Sastri J.R. Perumareddi V. Ramachandra Rao G.V.S. Rayudu J.-C. Bünzli
eBook ISBN: 9780080536682
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510105
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 9th December 2003
Page Count: 1006
Description

In order to use rare earths successfully in various applications, a good understanding of the chemistry of these elements is of paramount importance. Nearly three to four decades have passed since titles such as The Rare Earths edited by F.H. Spedding and A.H. Daane, The chemistry of the Rare Earth Elements by N.E. Topp and Complexes of the Rare Earths by S.P. Sinha were published. There have been many international conferences and symposia on rare earths, as well as the series of volumes entitled Handbook of Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths edited by K.A. Gschneidner and L. Eyring. Thus, there is a need for a new title covering modern aspects of rare earth complexes along with the applications.

The present title consists of twelve chapters.
1. Introduction
2. General aspects
3. Stability of complexes
4. Lanthanide complexes
5. Structural chemistry of lanthanide compounds
6. Organometallic complexes
7. Kinetics and mechanisms of rare earths complexation
8. Spectroscopy of lanthanide complexes
9. Photoelectron spectroscopy of rare earths
10. Lanthanide NMR shift reagents
11. Environmental ecological biological aspects
12. Applications

The authors studied in schools headed by pioneers in rare earth chemistry, have a combined experience of one hundred and fifty years in inorganic chemistry, rare earth complex chemistry, nuclear and radiochemistry of rare earths and supramolecular chemistry. The present monograph is a product of this rich experience.

About the Author

Vinny R. Sastri

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Winovia LLC

J.R. Perumareddi

Affiliations and Expertise

Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL, USA

V. Ramachandra Rao

Affiliations and Expertise

Nagpur University, Mahasahtra, India

G.V.S. Rayudu

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Luke University, Chicago, IL, USA

J.-C. Bünzli

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, Switzerland

