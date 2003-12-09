Modern Aspects of Rare Earths and their Complexes
1st Edition
Description
In order to use rare earths successfully in various applications, a good understanding of the chemistry of these elements is of paramount importance. Nearly three to four decades have passed since titles such as The Rare Earths edited by F.H. Spedding and A.H. Daane, The chemistry of the Rare Earth Elements by N.E. Topp and Complexes of the Rare Earths by S.P. Sinha were published. There have been many international conferences and symposia on rare earths, as well as the series of volumes entitled Handbook of Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths edited by K.A. Gschneidner and L. Eyring. Thus, there is a need for a new title covering modern aspects of rare earth complexes along with the applications.
The present title consists of twelve chapters.
1. Introduction
2. General aspects
3. Stability of complexes
4. Lanthanide complexes
5. Structural chemistry of lanthanide compounds
6. Organometallic complexes
7. Kinetics and mechanisms of rare earths complexation
8. Spectroscopy of lanthanide complexes
9. Photoelectron spectroscopy of rare earths
10. Lanthanide NMR shift reagents
11. Environmental ecological biological aspects
12. Applications
The authors studied in schools headed by pioneers in rare earth chemistry, have a combined experience of one hundred and fifty years in inorganic chemistry, rare earth complex chemistry, nuclear and radiochemistry of rare earths and supramolecular chemistry. The present monograph is a product of this rich experience.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- General aspects
- Stability of complexes
- Lanthanide complexes
- Structural chemistry of lanthanide compounds
- Organometallic complexes
- Kinetics and mechanisms of rare earths complexation
- Spectroscopy of lanthanide complexes
- Photoelectron spectroscopy of rare earths
- Lanthanide NMR shift reagents
- Environmental ecological biological aspects
- Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1006
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 9th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536682
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510105
About the Author
Vinny R. Sastri
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Winovia LLC
J.R. Perumareddi
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL, USA
V. Ramachandra Rao
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagpur University, Mahasahtra, India
G.V.S. Rayudu
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Luke University, Chicago, IL, USA
J.-C. Bünzli
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, Switzerland