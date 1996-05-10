Modern Approaches to Data Assimilation in Ocean Modeling, Volume 61
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. The oceanographic data assimilation problem: overview, motivation and purposes (P. Malanotte-Rizzoli, E. Tziperman). Models and Data. Recent developments in prognostic ocean modeling (W.R. Holland, A. Capotondi). Oceanographic data for parameter estimation (N.G. Hogg). A case study of the effect of errors in satellite altimetry on data assimilation (L.L. Fu, I. Fukumori). Ocean acoustic tomography: integral data and ocean models (B.D. Cornuelle, P.F. Worcester). Global Applications. Combining data and the global Primitive Equation Ocean General Circulation model using the adjoint method (Z. Sirkes, E. Tziperman, W.C. Thacker). Data assimilation methods for ocean tides (G. Egbert, A.F. Bennett). Global ocean data assimilation system (A. Rosati, R. Gudgel, R. Miyakoda). Tropical Ocean Applications. Tropical data assimilation: theoretical aspects (R.N. Miller, M.A. Cane). Data assimilation in support of tropical ocean circulation studies (A.J. Busalacchi). Data assimilation as a component of a coupled forecast system (A. Leetmaa, M. Ji). Regional Applications. A methodology for the construction of a hierarchy of Kalman filter/smoothers for nonlinear primitive equation models (P. Malanotte-Rizzoli, I. Fukumori, R.E. Young). Data assimilation in a North Pacific Ocean monitoring and prediction system (M.R. Carnes et al.). Toward an operational nowcast/forecast system for the U.S. East Coast (F. Aikman et al.). Real-time regional forecasting (A.R. Robinson et al.). Interdisciplinary Applications. An interdisciplinary ocean prediction system: assimilation strategies and structured data models (C.J. Lozano et al.).
Description
The field of oceanographic data assimilation is now well established. The main area of concern of oceanographic data assimilation is the necessity for systematic model improvement and ocean state estimation. In this respect, the book presents the newest, innovative applications combining the most sophisticated assimilation methods with the most complex ocean circulation models.
Ocean prediction has also now emerged as an important area in itself. The book contains reviews of scientific oceanographic issues covering different time and space scales. The application of data assimilation methods can provide significant advances in the understanding of this subject. Also included are the first, recent developments in the forecasting of oceanic flows.
Only original articles that have undergone full peer review are presented, to ensure the highest scientific quality. This work provides an excellent coverage of state-of-the-art oceanographic data assimilation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 10th May 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080536668
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
P. Malanotte-Rizzoli Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Physical Oceanography, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA