Modern Approaches for Evaluation and Treatment of GI Motility Disorders, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 49-3

Together with Consulting Editor, Dr. Alan Buchman, Dr. Parkman has created as state-of-the-art issue devoted to the modern technology and approaches for evaluation and treatment of GI motility. He has provided coverage for the esophagus, colon, small intestine, and gut. Leaders in the field have contributed the detailed clinical review articles on the following topics: Enhancing High Resolution Esophageal Manometry: Use of Impedance, multiple rapid swallows, Position change, Solid food boluses, and other techniques; EndoFLIP in the esophagus: Assessing sphincter function, wall stiffness, motility to guide treatments; Evaluation and Treatment of patients with persistent reflux symptoms despite PPI treatment; Esophageal Evaluation for Patients undergoing Lung Transplant Evaluation: What should we do for evaluation and management; Tailoring Endoscopic and Surgical Treatments for GERD; Endoscopic and Surgical Treatments for Achalasia: Who to treat and how; Enhancing Scintigraphy for evaluation of gastric, small bowel, colonic motility; Targeting treatment for gastroparesis: Use of clinical tests to guide treatments; Endoscopic and Surgical Treatments for Gastroparesis: What to do and Whom to treat; Gastric Biopsies in Gastroparesis: Insights to Gastric Neuromuscular Disorders to Help with treatment; SIBO: How to diagnose and treat (and then treat again); Assessing anorectal function in constipation and fecal incontinence; Treating chronic abdominal pain in patients with Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain and IBS; and Refractory Chronic Constipation: How to evaluate and treat. Gastroenterologists will come away with the technical information they need to improve outcomes in their patients.