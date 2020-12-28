Modern Approaches for Evaluation and Treatment of GI Motility Disorders, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 49-3
1st Edition
Together with Consulting Editor, Dr. Alan Buchman, Dr. Parkman has created as state-of-the-art issue devoted to the modern technology and approaches for evaluation and treatment of GI motility. He has provided coverage for the esophagus, colon, small intestine, and gut. Leaders in the field have contributed the detailed clinical review articles on the following topics: Enhancing High Resolution Esophageal Manometry: Use of Impedance, multiple rapid swallows, Position change, Solid food boluses, and other techniques; EndoFLIP in the esophagus: Assessing sphincter function, wall stiffness, motility to guide treatments; Evaluation and Treatment of patients with persistent reflux symptoms despite PPI treatment; Esophageal Evaluation for Patients undergoing Lung Transplant Evaluation: What should we do for evaluation and management; Tailoring Endoscopic and Surgical Treatments for GERD; Endoscopic and Surgical Treatments for Achalasia: Who to treat and how; Enhancing Scintigraphy for evaluation of gastric, small bowel, colonic motility; Targeting treatment for gastroparesis: Use of clinical tests to guide treatments; Endoscopic and Surgical Treatments for Gastroparesis: What to do and Whom to treat; Gastric Biopsies in Gastroparesis: Insights to Gastric Neuromuscular Disorders to Help with treatment; SIBO: How to diagnose and treat (and then treat again); Assessing anorectal function in constipation and fecal incontinence; Treating chronic abdominal pain in patients with Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain and IBS; and Refractory Chronic Constipation: How to evaluate and treat. Gastroenterologists will come away with the technical information they need to improve outcomes in their patients.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323712996
Henry Parkman
Henry Parkman is the Vice Chair of Research, Department of Medicine Professor and Medicine Director at the GI Motility Laboratory at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine. His main areas of research include the use of multichannel electrogastrography to assess gastric myoelectrical activity to detect gastric motor function in patients with dyspeptic symptoms. He has developed a noninvasive test to measure simultaneously both gastric emptying and gastric volume after ingestion of a solid meal under physiologic conditions which is useful in defining the pathophysiologic factors which cause symptoms in patients with functional dyspepsia and be useful to test the effects of new pharmaceutical agents. He is also investigating gastric motility, breath tests for gastric emptying, electrogastrography (EGG), new pharmaceutical treatments for gastroparesis and functional dyspepsia, small bowel motility recordings, esophageal pH and motility recordings.
Vice Chair of Research, Department of Medicine Professor, GI Motility Laboratory, Lewis Katz School of Medicine; and Medicine Director, ISA
