Modern Approach to the Salivary Glands, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323813310

Modern Approach to the Salivary Glands, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 54-3

1st Edition

Editors: Boyd Gillespie William R. Ryan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323813310
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. M. Boyd Gillespie and William R. Ryan, is devoted to Modern Approach to the Salivary Glands. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Sujana S. Chandrasekhar. Articles in this important issue include: Practical Salivary Ultrasound Imaging Tips and Pearls, Indications for Facial Nerve Monitoring, IgG4-related disorders, In-Office Sialendoscopy, Open Approaches to Stensen’s Duct Stenosis, Transoral dissection of parapharyngeal space, Management of sialocele, Stone Management without Scopes, Management of parotidectomy defect, Cosmetic approaches for parotidectomy, Observation for benign parotid tumors, Management Options for Sialadenosis, Molecular Markers that Matter in Salivary Malignancy, Minor salivary gland carcinoma management, and Extent and indications for elective and therapeutic neck dissection for salivary carcinoma.

About the Editors

Boyd Gillespie

Professor & Chair Dept. of Otolaryngology- Head & Neck Surgery University of Tennessee Health Science Center 910 Madison Avenue, Suite 408 Memphis, TN 38163

William R. Ryan

