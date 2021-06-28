Modern Approach to the Salivary Glands, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 54-3

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. M. Boyd Gillespie and William R. Ryan, is devoted to Modern Approach to the Salivary Glands. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Sujana S. Chandrasekhar. Articles in this important issue include: Practical Salivary Ultrasound Imaging Tips and Pearls, Indications for Facial Nerve Monitoring, IgG4-related disorders, In-Office Sialendoscopy, Open Approaches to Stensen’s Duct Stenosis, Transoral dissection of parapharyngeal space, Management of sialocele, Stone Management without Scopes, Management of parotidectomy defect, Cosmetic approaches for parotidectomy, Observation for benign parotid tumors, Management Options for Sialadenosis, Molecular Markers that Matter in Salivary Malignancy, Minor salivary gland carcinoma management, and Extent and indications for elective and therapeutic neck dissection for salivary carcinoma.