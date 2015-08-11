Modern Applications of Plant Biotechnology in Pharmaceutical Sciences
1st Edition
Description
Modern Applications of Plant Biotechnology in Pharmaceutical Sciences explores advanced techniques in plant biotechnology, their applications to pharmaceutical sciences, and how these methods can lead to more effective, safe, and affordable drugs.
The book covers modern approaches in a practical, step-by-step manner, and includes illustrations, examples, and case studies to enhance understanding.
Key topics include plant-made pharmaceuticals, classical and non-classical techniques for secondary metabolite production in plant cell culture and their relevance to pharmaceutical science, edible vaccines, novel delivery systems for plant-based products, international industry regulatory guidelines, and more.
Readers will find the book to be a comprehensive and valuable resource for the study of modern plant biotechnology approaches and their pharmaceutical applications.
Key Features
- Builds upon the basic concepts of cell and plant tissue culture and recombinant DNA technology to better illustrate the modern and potential applications of plant biotechnology to the pharmaceutical sciences
- Provides detailed yet practical coverage of complex techniques, such as micropropogation, gene transfer, and biosynthesis
- Examines critical issues of international importance and offers real-life examples and potential solutions
Readership
Graduate and postgraduate students in pharmaceutical science, pharmacy, and plant biotechnology; researchers in medicinal plants and the pharma industry; pharmacognosists, botanists, plant pathologists, plant geneticists, and plant embryologists
Table of Contents
- About the Lead Author
- Preface
- Chapter 1: History and Scope of Plant Biotechnology
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. History of plant biotechnology
- 1.3. Scope and importance of biotechnology
- Chapter 2: Plant Tissue Culture
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Types of tissue culture
- 2.3. Plant tissue culture media
- 2.4. Selection of a suitable new medium
- 2.5. Preparation of media
- 2.6. Callus induction, subculture, and maintenance
- 2.7. Optimization of media
- 2.8. Maintenance of cultures cell lines
- 2.9. Assessment of their growth parameters
- Chapter 3: Laboratory Organization
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Washing area
- 3.3. Media preparation area
- 3.4. Sterilization room
- 3.5. Aseptic transfer area/inoculation room
- 3.6. Culture room
- 3.7. Data collection area
- 3.8. Acclimatization area
- 3.9. Safety rules
- 3.10. Design and layout of tissue culture laboratory
- 3.11. Automation in plant tissue culture
- Chapter 4: Concepts and Techniques of Plant Tissue Culture Science
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Culturing techniques
- 4.3. Sterilization techniques
- 4.4. Genetic engineering techniques
- 4.5. Screening method of genomic library
- 4.6. Electrophoresis techniques
- 4.7. Polymerase chain reaction
- 4.8. Microarray
- 4.9. Cryopreservation
- 4.10. Autoradiography
- 4.11. Other techniques
- Chapter 5: Application of Plant Biotechnology
- Abstract
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Plant basic research
- 5.3. Applied research
- Chapter 6: Somatic Embryogenesis and Organogenesis
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Somatic embryogenesis
- 6.3. Synthetic seed technology
- 6.4. Organogenesis
- Chapter 7: Classical and Nonclassical Techniques for Secondary Metabolite Production in Plant Cell Culture
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Conventional methods
- 7.3. Modern or nonclassical methods for the production of secondary metabolites
- 7.4. Production of antitumor compounds by plant cell culture
- 7.5. Production of flavoring compounds through tissue culture
- 7.6. Antimicrobial agents from plant cell culture
- Chapter 8: Plant-Based Biotechnological Products With Their Production Host, Modes of Delivery Systems, and Stability Testing
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Plant-based biotechnological products with their respective production host
- 8.3. Different modes of delivery systems used for plant-based biopharmaceuticals
- 8.4. Stability of proteins and peptides
- Chapter 9: Edible Vaccines
- Abstract
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Production of edible vaccines
- 9.3. Mechanism of Action
- 9.4. Advantages and disadvantages of edible vaccines
- 9.5. Most popular edible vaccines produced by plants [8,9]
- Chapter 10: Microenvironmentation in Micropropagation
- Abstract
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Various problems faced during microenvironmentation
- 10.3. Goals of microenvironmentation
- 10.4. Gas microenvironment
- 10.5. Light microenvironment
- 10.6. Water microenvironment
- 10.7. Temperature microenvironment
- 10.8. Physical properties of culture vessels
- 10.9. Evaluation of photosynthetic capacity in micropropagated plants by image analysis
- 10.10. Monitoring gene expression in plant tissue cultures
- 10.11. Bioreactor designs
- 10.12. Integrating automation technologies with commercial micropropagation
- 10.13. Machine vision and robotics for the separation and regeneration of plant tissue culture
- 10.14. Tissue culture gel firmness: measurement and effects on growth
- 10.15. Commercialized photoautotrophic micropropagation system
- 10.16. Closed system for high quality transplants using minimum resources
- 10.17. Other environment control systems
- Chapter 11: Micropropagation
- Abstract
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Types of explants used in micropropagation
- 11.3. Methods of plantlet production used in micropropagation
- 11.4. Stages involved in micropropagation
- 11.5. Economic significance
- 11.6. Applications and merits of micropropagation over conventional plant breeding [22–24]
- Chapter 12: Laws in Plant Biotechnology
- Abstract
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Intellectual property right protection
- 12.3. Organization in intellectual property right protection
- 12.4. Controversial patent cases involving traditional knowledge and genetic resources
- Chapter 13: Technical Glitches in Micropropagation
- Abstract
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Microbial contamination
- 13.3. Gaseous contamination
- 13.4. Cross-culture contamination
- 13.5. Browning of the medium or phenolic exudation
- 13.6. Absence of rooting and acclimatization
- 13.7. Hyperhydricity
- 13.8. Shoot-tip necrosis
- 13.9. Habituation
- 13.10. Tissue proliferation
- 13.11. Detection of the contaminants
- Chapter 14: Plant Tissue Culture-Based Industries
- Abstract
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. International scenario
- 14.3. Plant tissue culture-based industries in India
- 14.4. Recent technologies
- 14.5. Various problems faced during micropropagation
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 452
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 11th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024980
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128022214
About the Author
Saurabh Bhatia
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Plant Tissue Culture Lab, PDM College of Pharmacy, Bahadurgarh, Haryana, India
Kiran Sharma
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Department of Plant tissue culture, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India
Randhir Dahiya
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Maharishi Markandeshwar College of Pharmacy, Mullana, Ambala, Haryana, India
Tanmoy Bera
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department, Department of Pharmaceutical sciences, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, West Bengal, India