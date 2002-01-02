In combining and revising the two titles 'Past Glacial Environments' and 'Modern Glacial Environments', Dr Menzies and his contributors provide the most comprehensive and wide-ranging book ever prepared on both topics.

This text is produced with the student mind, providing accessibility to a complex subject and introducing topics that provide the fundamental underpinnings of knowledge on glaciers, ice sheets, their sediments and landscapes. Modern and Past Glacial Environments features a large collection of photographs, line diagrams and tables and includes examples of glacial environments and landscapes which are drawn from a world wide perspective. Together with a web- based set of current and comprehensive references and bibliographic sources, it provides an ideal reference text.

This survey includes coverage of the glaciology, geomorphology and sedimentology of modern glaciers and ice sheets, and the sediments and forms generated within Pleistocene and pre-Pleistocene glacial environments. Quaternary scientists and students will find this work their first point of reference. Likewise students of Physical Geography, Geology, Earth Science, Engineering Geology, Civil Engineering, and Environmental Sciences should find this a useful guide and reference to Glacial Geomorphology and Geology.

