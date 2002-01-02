Modern and Past Glacial Environments
1st Edition
Revised Student Edition
Description
In combining and revising the two titles 'Past Glacial Environments' and 'Modern Glacial Environments', Dr Menzies and his contributors provide the most comprehensive and wide-ranging book ever prepared on both topics.
This text is produced with the student mind, providing accessibility to a complex subject and introducing topics that provide the fundamental underpinnings of knowledge on glaciers, ice sheets, their sediments and landscapes. Modern and Past Glacial Environments features a large collection of photographs, line diagrams and tables and includes examples of glacial environments and landscapes which are drawn from a world wide perspective. Together with a web- based set of current and comprehensive references and bibliographic sources, it provides an ideal reference text.
This survey includes coverage of the glaciology, geomorphology and sedimentology of modern glaciers and ice sheets, and the sediments and forms generated within Pleistocene and pre-Pleistocene glacial environments. Quaternary scientists and students will find this work their first point of reference. Likewise students of Physical Geography, Geology, Earth Science, Engineering Geology, Civil Engineering, and Environmental Sciences should find this a useful guide and reference to Glacial Geomorphology and Geology.
Key Features
- Essential new academic version
- Highest contributors in their fields
- Well reviewed first editions
Readership
Glacial geomorphology, geology, geography and earth sciences undergraduate and postgraduate students
Table of Contents
New Academic Version Preface
Introduction to Glacial Environments - past and modern
Glaciation & its causes
Glaciers and Ice Sheets
Ice Flow & Hydrology
Glacial Erosion & Transportation
Glacial Deposition; Subglacial Environments
Proglacial Environments
Supraglacial and Ice Marginal Environments
Glaciolacustrine Environments
Glaciomarine Environments
Glaciotectonics
Glacial Stratigraphy
Problems & Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 2nd January 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497327
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750642262
About the Editor
John Menzies
John Menzies is Professor of Earth Sciences & Geography at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. He obtained a B.Sc. at the University of Aberdeen and a Ph.D. at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He immigrated to Canada in 1977. His main areas of research and expertise lie in Glacial Geomorphology and Sedimentology with a special interest in the subglacial environment and in drumlins and microsedimentology in particular. He has established a microsedimentology lab at Brock and, over the past decades, has developed a major research interest in Glaciogenic Microsedimentology. He is the author of numerous scientific journal papers and of several books including Modern & Past Glacial Environments – a revised student edition (2002). He continues to collaborate with fellow researchers, for example, in Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Denmark, UK and the USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Geography and Earth Sciences, Brock University, Canada
About the Author
John Menzies
John Menzies is Professor of Earth Sciences & Geography at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada. He obtained a B.Sc. at the University of Aberdeen and a Ph.D. at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. He immigrated to Canada in 1977. His main areas of research and expertise lie in Glacial Geomorphology and Sedimentology with a special interest in the subglacial environment and in drumlins and microsedimentology in particular. He has established a microsedimentology lab at Brock and, over the past decades, has developed a major research interest in Glaciogenic Microsedimentology. He is the author of numerous scientific journal papers and of several books including Modern & Past Glacial Environments – a revised student edition (2002). He continues to collaborate with fellow researchers, for example, in Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Denmark, UK and the USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Geography and Earth Sciences, Brock University, Canada
Reviews
Reviews of the previous volume:
"One cannot fail to be impressed by the wealth of information available in these two volumes" --Quaternary Science Reviews
"Essential reading for all serious students." --Antarctic Science
"A text that provides a comprehensive, current survey of the glaciology, geomorphology, and sedimentology of modern glaciers and ice sheets through an understanding of the processes, dynamics, and sediments found in these environments..." --Book News Inc.
"...provides the best synthesis of glaciology and glacial geologic processes to date...." --Eos
"Interwoven with the numerous, informative examples are past and current hypotheses about various glacial processes and attempts to integrate individual processes into larger models, each chapter identifying current problems. This approach works." --GSA Today