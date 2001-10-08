Modern Acoustical Techniques for the Measurement of Mechanical Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759862, 9780080531403

Modern Acoustical Techniques for the Measurement of Mechanical Properties, Volume 39

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Moises Levy Henry Bass Richard Stern
eBook ISBN: 9780080531403
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124759862
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th October 2001
Page Count: 434
Description

This volume provides an overview of modern acoustical techniques for the measurement of mechanical properties. Chapters include Fundamentals of Elastic Constants; Point Source/Point Receiver Methods; Laser Controlled Surface Acoustic Waves; Quantitative Acoustical Microscopy of Solids; Resonant Ultrasound Spectroscopy; Elastic Properties and Thermodynamics; Sound Speed as a Thermodynamic Property of Fluids; Noninvasive Determination of Sound Speed in Liquids; Introduction to the Elastic Constants of Gases; and Acoustic Measurement in Gases.

Readership

Experimental researchers, graduate students, and industrial practitioners in applied physics (especially in the areas of thin film growth, optical coating, plasma etching, patterning, machining, polishing, fracture, tribology, and related areas).

Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080531403
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124759862

About the Serial Volume Editors

Moises Levy Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, U.S.A.

Henry Bass Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Mississippi, U.S.A.

Richard Stern Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, U.S.A.

