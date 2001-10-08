Modern Acoustical Techniques for the Measurement of Mechanical Properties, Volume 39
1st Edition
Description
This volume provides an overview of modern acoustical techniques for the measurement of mechanical properties. Chapters include Fundamentals of Elastic Constants; Point Source/Point Receiver Methods; Laser Controlled Surface Acoustic Waves; Quantitative Acoustical Microscopy of Solids; Resonant Ultrasound Spectroscopy; Elastic Properties and Thermodynamics; Sound Speed as a Thermodynamic Property of Fluids; Noninvasive Determination of Sound Speed in Liquids; Introduction to the Elastic Constants of Gases; and Acoustic Measurement in Gases.
Readership
Experimental researchers, graduate students, and industrial practitioners in applied physics (especially in the areas of thin film growth, optical coating, plasma etching, patterning, machining, polishing, fracture, tribology, and related areas).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 8th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531403
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124759862
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Moises Levy Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, U.S.A.
Henry Bass Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Mississippi, U.S.A.
Richard Stern Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, U.S.A.