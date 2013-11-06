Moderate Preterm, Late Preterm, and Early Term Births, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323261203, 9780323261210

Moderate Preterm, Late Preterm, and Early Term Births, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 40-4

1st Edition

Authors: Lucky Jain Tonse N. K. Raju
eBook ISBN: 9780323261210
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261203
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th November 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue is expected to be in high demand, being extremely valuable to both neonatologists and maternal-fetal medicine physicians. The Guest Editors have put together a very comprehensive issue that looks at the premature infant. Topics include: Moderate Preterm. Late Preterm and Early Term Births: Epidemiology and Trends; Stillbirth Reduction Efforts and Impact on Early Births; Management of Indicated Early Term and Late Preterm Births; Physiological Underpinnings for Clinical Problems in Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm;Brain Maturation in the Second of Half of Pregnancy; Respiratory Disorders in Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm and Early Term Infants; Metabolic and Neurologic Issues in Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm and Early Term Infants; and Quality Initiatives Related to Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm and Early Term Births.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323261210
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323261203

About the Authors

Lucky Jain Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

Tonse N. K. Raju Author

Affiliations and Expertise

National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.