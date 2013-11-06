Moderate Preterm, Late Preterm, and Early Term Births, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 40-4

This issue is expected to be in high demand, being extremely valuable to both neonatologists and maternal-fetal medicine physicians. The Guest Editors have put together a very comprehensive issue that looks at the premature infant. Topics include: Moderate Preterm. Late Preterm and Early Term Births: Epidemiology and Trends; Stillbirth Reduction Efforts and Impact on Early Births; Management of Indicated Early Term and Late Preterm Births; Physiological Underpinnings for Clinical Problems in Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm;Brain Maturation in the Second of Half of Pregnancy; Respiratory Disorders in Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm and Early Term Infants; Metabolic and Neurologic Issues in Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm and Early Term Infants; and Quality Initiatives Related to Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm and Early Term Births.