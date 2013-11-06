Moderate Preterm, Late Preterm, and Early Term Births, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 40-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue is expected to be in high demand, being extremely valuable to both neonatologists and maternal-fetal medicine physicians. The Guest Editors have put together a very comprehensive issue that looks at the premature infant. Topics include: Moderate Preterm. Late Preterm and Early Term Births: Epidemiology and Trends; Stillbirth Reduction Efforts and Impact on Early Births; Management of Indicated Early Term and Late Preterm Births; Physiological Underpinnings for Clinical Problems in Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm;Brain Maturation in the Second of Half of Pregnancy; Respiratory Disorders in Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm and Early Term Infants; Metabolic and Neurologic Issues in Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm and Early Term Infants; and Quality Initiatives Related to Moderately Preterm, Late Preterm and Early Term Births.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 6th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323261210
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323261203
About the Authors
Lucky Jain Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA
Tonse N. K. Raju Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD