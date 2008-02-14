Models of Brain and Mind, Volume 168
1st Edition
Physical, Computational and Psychological Approaches
Table of Contents
Ralph Freeman: Neurometabolic Coupling in the Central Visual Pathway; Zoltan Dienes: Subjective Measures of Unconscious Knowledge; Axel Cleeremans: The Dynamics of Consciousness : Temporal Factors Shape Interactions Between Conscious and Unconscious Information Processing; Hakwan Lau: Consciousness & Simple Information Processing; Narayanan Srinivasan: Attention and Consciousness; Igor Aleksander: Computational Studies of Consciousness; Nandini Chatterjee Singh: Temporal Processing in Speech Production ? New Insights from a Computational Approach; Sisir Roy and Rudolfo Llinas: Dynamic Geometry, Brain Function Modeling and Consciousness; Bikas K. Chakrabarti: Modelling Neural Networks; Jun ? Ichi Inoue: A Simple Hopfield ? like cellular network model of Plant Intelligence; Klaus Mainzer: The Emergence of Mind and Brain An Evolutionary, Computational and Philosophical Approach; Max Velmans: Separating Conceptual Issues from Empirical Ones in the Study of Consciousness; J. P. Balodhi: Brain, Consciousness & Self : Indian Perspective; Dhananjay Chavan: Vipassana Meditation: Buddha's Tool to Probe Mind and Matter; Rahul Banerjee:Buddha and the Bridging Relations
Description
The phenomenon of consciousness has always been a central question for philosophers and scientists. Emerging in the past decade are new approaches to the understanding of consciousness in a scientific light. This book presents a series of essays by leading thinkers giving an account of the current ideas prevalent in the scientific study of consciousness. The value of the book lies in the discussion of this interesting though complex subject from different points of view ranging from physics and computer science to the cognitive sciences. Reviews of controversial ideas related to the philosophy of mind from western and eastern sources including classical Indian first person methodologies provide a breadth of coverage that has seldom been attempted in a book before. Additionally, chapters relating to the new approaches in computational modeling of higher order cognitive function and consciousness are included. The book is of great value for established as well as young researchers from a wide cross-section of interdisciplinary scientific backgrounds, aiming to pursue research in this field, as well as an informed public.
About the Editors
Rahul Banerjee Editor
Dr. Rahul Banerjee is the Director of the LNM Institute of Information Technology (LNM IIT), Jaipur where he is also a Professor of Computer Science & Engineering. He holds a PhD in Computer Science & Engineering in the area of Hybrid Intelligent Systems. His research and teaching interests lie in the areas of Computer Networking (Protocol engineering, QoS, Routing, Mobility, Vehicular Networking), Wearable Computing (involving non-invasive sensing, on-body computing, BAN based routing) and Ubiquitous Computing (including Internet of Things / Cyber-Physical Systems and Ambient Intelligence).
Bikas Chakrabarti Editor
