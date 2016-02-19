Models and Methods in Multiple Criteria Decision Making, Volume 23
1st Edition
This volume is devoted to models and methods in multiple objectives decision making. The importance of the multiple dimensions of decision making was first recognised during the 1960s and since then progress has been made in that theoretical or application oriented contributions may now be categorized under two main headings:- Multiattribute Decision Making (MADM) which concerns the sorting, the ranking or the evaluation of objects of choice according to several criteria and Multiobjective Decision Making (MODM) which deals with the vector optimization in mathematical programming. The above are also presented in the context of various applications, namely banking, environment, health, manpower, media, portfolio and traffic control, resulting in a book for a wide variety of readers.
For mathematicians and decision makers in all walks of life.
- 242
- English
- © Pergamon 1989
- 30th November 1989
- Pergamon
- 9781483295565
@qu:...anyone with multicriteria interests will find at least one or two stimulating contributions. An attractive feature of the volume is the opportunity it provides to skim through a selection of up-to-date theoretical and applied papers and to familiarize oneself with some of the rapidly expanding range of decision-aiding methods being developed. It could be a worthwhile purchase for any organization with members actively interested in the development or use of multicriteria decision-aiding techniques. @source:Journal of the Operational Research Society Vol 42 No 3
G. Colson Editor
C. De Bruyn Editor
Service de Methodes Quantitatives de Gestion, Universite de Liege, Liege, Belgium