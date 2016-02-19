Models and Methods in Multiple Criteria Decision Making - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080379388, 9781483295565

Models and Methods in Multiple Criteria Decision Making, Volume 23

1st Edition

Editors: G. Colson C. De Bruyn
eBook ISBN: 9781483295565
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 30th November 1989
Page Count: 242
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Foreword. Editorial. Models and methods in multiple objectives decision making. Methodology and Overviews. Description and analysis of some representative interactive multicriteria procedures, D Vanderpooten & P Vincke. An evolutionary approach to decision-making, with an application to media selection, P Korhonen et al. Main sources of inaccurate determination, uncertainty and imprecision in decision models, B Roy. Constructing an outranking relation with ORESTE, H Pastijn & J Leysen. Computer-Aided Investigation of Subjective Attitudes in MCDM. Exploring Uncertainty, Risk, Ambiguity and Preferences Interactions. Learning Process of the Pareto-optimal Set. Implementation of a user-friendly software package - a guided tour of TRIMAP, J Climaco & C Henggeler Antunes. New Avenues. Expert system technology and strategic decision support, G Kersten. Group decision theory with convex combination of fuzzy evaluations, M Roubens. Rough classification in incomplete information systems, R Slowkinksy & J Stefanowski. Models Using a Systems Approach. An integrated multiobjective portfolio management system, G Colson & C de Bruyn. Embedding a manpower optimization model in a managerial environment, A Whisman et al. Bona Fide Applications of MCDM Methods. Multiattribute Decision Making (MADM). Specialization of hospital services in Quebec: an application of the PROMETHEE and GAIA methods, G d'Avignon & B Mareschal. Multicriteria highway planning: a case study, Y Siskos & N Assimako poulos. Multicriteria evaluation of an urban traffic control system - Belgrade case study, V Batanovic. Multiobjective Decision Making (MODM).

Description

This volume is devoted to models and methods in multiple objectives decision making. The importance of the multiple dimensions of decision making was first recognised during the 1960s and since then progress has been made in that theoretical or application oriented contributions may now be categorized under two main headings:- Multiattribute Decision Making (MADM) which concerns the sorting, the ranking or the evaluation of objects of choice according to several criteria and Multiobjective Decision Making (MODM) which deals with the vector optimization in mathematical programming. The above are also presented in the context of various applications, namely banking, environment, health, manpower, media, portfolio and traffic control, resulting in a book for a wide variety of readers.

Readership

For mathematicians and decision makers in all walks of life.

Reviews

@qu:...anyone with multicriteria interests will find at least one or two stimulating contributions. An attractive feature of the volume is the opportunity it provides to skim through a selection of up-to-date theoretical and applied papers and to familiarize oneself with some of the rapidly expanding range of decision-aiding methods being developed. It could be a worthwhile purchase for any organization with members actively interested in the development or use of multicriteria decision-aiding techniques. @source:Journal of the Operational Research Society Vol 42 No 3

About the Editors

G. Colson Editor

C. De Bruyn Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Service de Methodes Quantitatives de Gestion, Universite de Liege, Liege, Belgium

