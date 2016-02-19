Modelling of Soil-Structure Interaction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444988591, 9780444598981

Modelling of Soil-Structure Interaction, Volume 58

1st Edition

Authors: V. Kolár I. Nemec
eBook ISBN: 9780444598981
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 12th January 1990
Table of Contents

Introduction. Origin and development of the efficient subsoil model. The main ideas of the efficient subsoil model. The efficient structure-soil interaction model assuming an arbitrary shape of structure-soil interface. Some remarks about soil-foundation-structure interaction. 1. Energy Definition and General Theory of the Efficient Subsoil Model. Reduction of the three-dimensional model to the two-dimensional model. One-dimensional efficient subsoil or soil medium model. Three-dimensional efficient subsoil model as an improvement on the two-dimensional model. 2. Theory of Plates on the Efficient Subsoil Model. Introductory comment. Variational problem of the plates on efficient subsoil model. Implementation of the soil-structure interaction model using the finite element technique. 3. Differential Equations of Plates on the 2D-Efficient Subsoil Model and their Exact Solution. Euler's differential equations of plates on the efficient subsoil model. Prismatic problems. Axisymmetrical problems. A generalization of a prismatic or beam problem. 4. Boundary Conditions of the Efficient Subsoil Model. Boundary conditions of the two-dimensional efficient subsoil model. Boundary conditions of the three-dimensional efficient subsoil model. 5. Physical Constants of the Efficient Subsoil Model. Introductory comments. Physical constants of 3D soil or rock medium. Physical constants of 2D efficient subsoil surface model. Physical constants of the 1D efficient subsoil line model. 6. Implementation of the Efficient Subsoil Model in the NE-XX Program Package. General concept of the NE-XX program package. Survey of NE-XX programs with some practical applications. Space structure-soil interaction solved by the Ne-07 program. Mindlin's plates on a generally layered subsoil solved by the NE-10 program. 7. Dynamics of Foundation Plates. Inertial properties of the plate-soil system. Damping properties of the plate-soil system. Reduction of the extent of solution domain. Numerical example. References. Index.

Description

Distributed in the East European countries, China, Northern Korea, Cuba, Vietnam and Mongolia by Academia, Prague, Czechoslovakia

This book is based on the efficient subsoil model introduced by the authors in 1977 and applied in the last ten years in the design of foundations. From the designer's point of view, the model considerably reduces the extent of the calculations connected with the numerical analysis of soil-structure interaction. The algorithms presented are geared for use on mini- and personal computers and can be used in any numerical method. A special chapter is devoted to the implementation of the model in the NE-XX finite element program package, illustrated with diagrams, tables and practical examples.

Besides presenting the energy definition and general theory of both 2D and 3D model forms, the book also deals with practical problems such as Kirchhoff's and Mindlin's foundation plates, interaction between neighbouring structures, actual values of physical constants of subsoils and natural frequencies and shapes of foundation plates.

Today, researchers and engineers can choose from a wide range of soil models, some fairly simple and others very elaborate. However, the gap which has long existed between geomechanical theory and everyday design practice still persists. The present book is intended to suit the practical needs of the designer by introducing an efficient subsoil model in which the surrounding soil is substituted by certain properties of the structure-soil interface. When a more precise solution is required, a more sophisticated model form can be used. Its additional degrees of deformation freedom can better express the behaviour of layered or generally unhomogeneous subsoil. As a result, designers will find that this book goes some way towards bridging the above-mentioned gap between structural design theory and day-to-day practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444598981

About the Authors

V. Kolár Author

I. Nemec Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dopravoprojekt, Brno, Czechoslovakia

