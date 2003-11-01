Modelling of Mechanical Systems: Discrete Systems
1st Edition
Description
This first volume is concerned with discrete systems – the study of which constitutes the cornerstone of all mechanical systems, linear or non-linear. It covers the formulation of equations of motion and the systematic study of free and forced vibrations. The book goes into detail about subjects such as generalized coordinates and kinematical conditions; Hamilton’s principle and Lagrange equations; linear algebra in N-dimensional linear spaces and the orthogonal basis of natural modes of vibration of conservative systems. Also included are the Laplace transform and forced responses of linear dynamical systems, the Fourier transform and spectral analysis of excitation and response deterministic signals.
Forthcoming volumes in this series: Vol II: Structural Elements; to be published in June 2005 Vol III: Fluid-structure Interactions; to be published in August 2006 Vol IV: Flow-induced Vibrations; to be published in August 2007
Key Features
- Presents the general methods that provide a unified framework to model mathematically mechanical systems of interest to the engineer, analyzing the response of these systems
- Focuses on linear problems, but includes some aspects of non-linear configuration
- Comprehensive coverage of mathematical techniques used to perform computer-based analytical studies and numerical simulations
- Discusses the mathematical techniques used to perform analytical studies and numerical simulations on the computer
Readership
Mechanical engineers and designers, and specialists in damage mechanics, fluid-structure interaction, vibration effects and applied mechanics
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Mechanical systems and equilibrium of forces Chapter 2. Principle of virtual work and Lagrange’s equations Chapter 3. Hamilton’s Principle and Lagrange’s equations of unconstrained systems Chapter 4. Constrained systems and Lagrange’s undetermined multipliers Chapter 5. Autonomous oscillators Chapter 6. Multi-degree-of-freedom systems: natural modes of vibration Chapter 7. Forced vibration: response to transient excitations Chapter 8. Spectral analysis of deterministic time signals Chapter 9. Spectral analysis of forced vibrations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 1st November 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080511863
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781903996515
About the Author
Francois Axisa
François Axisa is Professor of Mechanical Engineering at ENSTA, France, and holds a research post in flow-induced vibration problems at Centre d’Etudes Nucleaires de Saclay, France. He is the author of more than 50 papers on vibrations, damping and associated subjects and has been involved in numerous international conferences and meetings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering at ENSTA, France
Reviews
‘For this is not just a translation; much has been added, refined and polished, to make this book an excellent addition to anyone’s bookshelf, whose interests lie in Dynamics, Vibrations, or Fluid Structure Interactions.’ Michael Païdoussis, Emeritus Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, McGill University, Canada, in the Journal of Fluids and Structures, 2004