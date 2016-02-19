Modelling of Marine Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444412324, 9780080870465

Modelling of Marine Systems, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: J.C.J. Nihoul
eBook ISBN: 9780080870465
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 269
@qu:This is a text which should be at the elbow of anyone actively involved in the modelling of marine systems... @source: The Science of the Total Environment

J.C.J. Nihoul Editor

Liege University, Belgium

