Modelling of Marine Systems, Volume 10
1st Edition
Editors: J.C.J. Nihoul
eBook ISBN: 9780080870465
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 269
@qu:This is a text which should be at the elbow of anyone actively involved in the modelling of marine systems... @source: The Science of the Total Environment
J.C.J. Nihoul Editor
Liege University, Belgium
