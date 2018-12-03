Modelling of Damage Processes in Biocomposites, Fibre-Reinforced Composites and Hybrid Composites
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Low-cost simulation of guided wave propagation in notched plate-like structures
3. Modelling of crash behavior of thermoset composites
4. Finite Element Modelling Of Natural Fibre Based Hybrid Composites
5. The Effect of Cut Out on Thin Wall Plates
7. Directional damage gradient modelling of polymeric composites
8. Micromechanical modelling of damage and partially de-bonded interfaces of polymer composite materials
9. Numerical modelling of hybrid composite materials
10. Multi scale modelling based on stiffness degradation of composite materials
11. Percolation modelling of hybrid polymer composites
12. Computationally efficient modelling of the woven composites under uniaxial stress
13. Progressive damage modelling of natural/synthetic fibers polymer composites under ballistic impact
14. Investigation of damage processes of microencapsulated self healing mechanism in Glass Fibre reinforced polymers
15. Understanding the durability of Long sacred grass/Imperata Cylibdrica natural/hybrid FRP Composites
16. Element analysis of Natural fibre reinforced Polymer composites
Description
Modelling of Damage Processes in Biocomposites, Fibre-Reinforced Composites and Hybrid Composites focuses on the advanced characterization techniques used for the analysis of composite materials developed from natural fiber/biomass, synthetic fibers and a combination of these materials used as fillers and reinforcements to enhance materials performance and utilization in automotive, aerospace, construction and building components. It will act as a detailed reference resource to encourage future research in natural fiber and hybrid composite materials, an area much in demand due to the need for more sustainable, recyclable, and eco-friendly composites in a broad range of applications.
Written by leading experts in the field, and covering composite materials developed from different natural fibers and their hybridization with synthetic fibers, the book's chapters provide cutting-edge, up-to-date research on the characterization, analysis and modelling of composite materials.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading experts in the field
- Discusses recent progress on failure analysis, SHM, durability, life prediction and the modelling of damage in natural fiber-based composite materials
- Covers experimental, analytical and numerical analysis
- Provides detailed and comprehensive information on mechanical properties, testing methods and modelling techniques
Readership
Materials science and engineering professionals, especially those in polymer and composite technology, chemical and environmental engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 3rd December 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022979
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022894
About the Editors
Mohammad Jawaid Editor
Mohammad Jawaid is currently working as a Fellow Researcher (Associate Professor), at the Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia and has also been a Visiting Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia since June 2013. He is also a Visiting Scholar at TEMAG Labs, Department of Textile Engineering, Istanbul Technical University, Turkey. Previously he worked as a Visiting Lecturer, at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and also worked as an Expatriate Lecturer under the UNDP project with the Ministry of Education of Ethiopia at Adama University, Ethiopia. He received his Ph.D. from the Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia. He has more than 10 years of experience in teaching, research, and with industry. His research interests include Hybrid Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Advance Materials: Graphene/Nanoclay/Fire Retardant, Lignocellulosic Reinforced/Filled Polymer Composites, Modification and Treatment of Lignocellulosic Fibres and Solid Wood, Nano Composites and Nanocellulose fibres, and Polymer blends. So far he has published 5 books, 12 book chapters, and more than 130 International journal papers and 4 Published review papers in the Top 25 hot articles on Science Direct during 2014-2015. He is also the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Malaysian Polymer Journal and Guest Editor for Current Organic Synthesis and Current Analytical Chemistry. He is the reviewer of several high impact ISI journals (44 Journals).
Affiliations and Expertise
Biocomposite Technology Laboratory, Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia
Mohamed Thariq Editor
Mohamed Thariq is a Professional Engineer registered under the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM), and is currently attached to the Universiti Putra Malaysia as Director / Head of Aerospace Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), Faculty of Engineering, UPM Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia. Being a Director / Head of AMRC; he is also an Independent Scientific Advisor to the Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre (AMIC) based in Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom. He has about 10 years of experience in teaching and research. His area of research includes Hybrid Composites, Advance Materials, Structural Health Monitoring and Impact Studies. He is also the Deputy President of Malaysian Society of Structural Health Monitoring (MSSHM) based in UPM Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Aerospace Manufacturing Research Centre, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia
Naheed Saba Editor
Naheed Saba completed her PhD in Biocomposites from the Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products (INTROP), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Malaysia. She has published over 20 scientific and engineering articles in advanced composites, as well as one book and 8 book chapters. Dr. Saba’s research interests lie in nanocellulosic materials, fire retardant materials, natural fiber reinforced polymer composites, biocomposites, hybrid composites and nanocomposites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Tropical Forestry and Forest Products, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang, Selangor, Malaysia