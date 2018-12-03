Modelling of Damage Processes in Biocomposites, Fibre-Reinforced Composites and Hybrid Composites focuses on the advanced characterization techniques used for the analysis of composite materials developed from natural fiber/biomass, synthetic fibers and a combination of these materials used as fillers and reinforcements to enhance materials performance and utilization in automotive, aerospace, construction and building components. It will act as a detailed reference resource to encourage future research in natural fiber and hybrid composite materials, an area much in demand due to the need for more sustainable, recyclable, and eco-friendly composites in a broad range of applications.

Written by leading experts in the field, and covering composite materials developed from different natural fibers and their hybridization with synthetic fibers, the book's chapters provide cutting-edge, up-to-date research on the characterization, analysis and modelling of composite materials.